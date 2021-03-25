‘Grand Water Saving Challenge’: Hindustan Unilever, Invest India join hands to create efficient flush system in toilets

Hindustan Unilever has tied up with the Government of India initiatives, Invest India, Startup India and AGNIi to launch the ‘Grand Water Saving Challenge’. The FMCG giant made the key announcement on World Water Day, which is observed every year to draw people’s attention towards global water crisis. The challenge aims to address the need for an efficient flush system in public toilets to ensure optimum usage of water and a clean and hygienic toilet. In collaboration with the Toilet Board Coalition (TBC), the national challenge is inviting start-ups, technologists, R&D labs, incubators, independent inventors, and youth to participate and come up with innovative solutions. Participants can submit their entries via Startup India hub free of cost.









The challenge is also being supported by ‘Healthy Cities and Communities’ an initiative by the World Economic Forum, to advance public-private collaborations to design and support socially vibrant, and health and well-being centric communities in cities. The initiative prioritises water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) as a key pillar of physical and mental well-being thus ensuring holistic positive change in communities. The winners of the challenge will receive a cash prize of INR 5 Lakh in addition to an opportunity to install and pilot their invention at one of the Suvidha centres, community hygiene centres conceptualized by HUL in Mumbai.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “With natural resources such as water, depleting with each passing day, there is an urgent need to strike a balance between thorough sanitation and optimum water conservation. As a part of our Compass strategy, we aim to protect and regenerate nature, therefore, we are happy to support and collaborate with innovators across the country in finding unique solutions for the challenges surrounding water conservation and sanitation, and further support the Sustainable Development Goals and PM’s Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India said, “This challenge comes at an opportune time, as India is working at unprecedented speed to accomplish the SDGs, especially in water conservation, sanitation & healthy living. Through Startup India we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation aimed at creating lasting socio-economic impact. We commend Hindustan Unilever in this mission to make sustainable living a commonplace through various measures”.