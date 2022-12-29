Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India-Australia FTA to provide ‘big relief’ to Indian textile exporters: CITI

India-Australia FTA to provide 'big relief' to Indian textile exporters: CITI

Business

India-Australia FTA to provide ‘big relief’ to Indian textile exporters: CITI

Press Trust of India
Published on

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which came into force from Thursday, is set to provide a “big relief” to Indian textile exporters, the Confederation of Indian Textiles Industry said.



Under the pact, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from day one. India’s goods exports to Australia stood at USD 8.3 billion and imports from the country aggregated to USD 16.75 billion in 2021-22.

Also read: ‘India-Australia FTA to help bilateral trade cross USD 70 bn in next 5 years’

Confederation of Indian Textiles Industry (CITI) Chairman T Rajkumar said he is hopeful that the “India-Australia ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) will help boost textile and apparel exports as the FTA is slated to provide a big relief to Indian textile exporters who had to pay about 10 per cent customs duty in countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK”.

Sharing that India’s ready-made garment exports to Australia have seen a growth of an average of 11.84 per cent over the last five years, Rajkumar opined that going by this growth trend and with the agreement coming into play, exports may grow immensely in the coming times. “Customs duty advantage under the India-Australia free trade agreement will help Indian apparel exporters get greater market access in that country as compared to their competitors,” the CITI Chairman explained. Rajkumar remarked that Australia is the largest importer of garment in the Southern Hemisphere, and holds immense potential for Indian Textile and apparel exporters.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mandaviya bats for nano liquid urea; says it's cheaper, better, saves govt subsidy

Mandaviya bats for nano liquid urea; says it’s cheaper, better, saves govt subsidy
By December 29, 2022
RITES wins SAFA’s Gold Award for Best Presented Annual Report

RITES wins SAFA’s Gold Award for best presented annual report
By December 29, 2022
Ulipsu, India's first OTT-like multi-potential learning platform

Ulipsu, India’s first OTT-like multi-potential learning platform
By December 29, 2022
Food-tech venture Pluckk records ~5mn USD annualised revenue run rate in October 2022

Startups

Foodtech venture Pluckk has record revenue run rate in October 2022
Jaipur Literature Festival announces a stellar line-up for its 2023 edition

Culture

Jaipur Literature Festival announces a stellar line-up for 2023 edition
Early-stage investor Auxano Capital invests INR 20 Crores during FY 21-22

Funding News

Early-stage investor Auxano Capital invests 20 crores in FY 21-22
To Top
Loading...