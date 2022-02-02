Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India on track to achieve $400 bn exports, negotiating FTAs with countries: Goyal

India on track to achieve $400 bn exports, negotiating FTAs with countries: Goyal

Business

India on track to achieve $400 bn exports, negotiating FTAs with countries: Goyal

Press Trust of India
Published on

India is on track to achieve the USD 400-billion export target in the current fiscal and is negotiating trade agreements with countries like the UAE, the EU and Canada, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.



In a reply during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said the prices of most of the commodities, including petroleum products, are prevailing high and because of this there is a stress on all sectors. However, international prices of finished products have commensurately increased and hence the exports of these products have not faced detriments.

Also read: Customer Data Platform, FirstHive Receives Funding from Mela Ventures to Accelerate Global Growth

“For 10th month in a row, April 2021 to January 2022, India has posted over USD 30 billion of exports. It is a record, we have already crossed USD 334 billion of exports which is more than the highest ever that India has done in full 12 months period.. We are well on track to achieve USD 400 billion of exports,” Goyal said. The minister said that the government is working to negotiate free trade agreements (FTA) or comprehensive economic partnership so that Indian exporters too get similar price advantage benefits.

“We have launched FTA negotiations with the UAE, Australia, the United Kingdom, the EU, Canada. We are also in dialogue with GCC countries — the bloc of six countries in the Middle East– who have shown keen interest in FTA with India and we hope to launch the negotiation in the near future,” Goyal said.

With regard to support to small and medium industries, the minister said Rs 4.50 lakh crore government-guaranteed loans were given to 1.30 crore MSMEs during the Covid pandemic. “Government is committed to increasing manufacturing and see India as manufacturing hub,” Goyal added.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

India on track to achieve $400 bn exports, negotiating FTAs with countries: Goyal

India on track to achieve $400 bn exports, negotiating FTAs with countries: Goyal
By February 2, 2022
Digital rupee can be exchanged for cash: PM

Digital rupee can be exchanged for cash: PM
By February 2, 2022
Tata Group excited to work together to make AI the airline of choice: Ratan Tata

Tata Group excited to work together to make AI the airline of choice: Ratan Tata
By February 2, 2022
Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited

Industry

Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited
Geniemode raises USD 7 mln in Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures

Funding News

Geniemode raises USD 7 mln in Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures
SAAS based F&B solutions witness greater adoption in 2021

Startups

SAAS based F&B solutions witness greater adoption in 2021
To Top
Loading...