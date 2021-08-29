In the 80th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of skills and development. He said India’s sages and seers have emphasized on skill for thousands of years and have interlinked skill, talent, ability with faith, thereby making it a part of the philosophy of Indians lives.









“Bhagwan Vishwakarma is considered as a symbol of the creative power behind the genesis of the world. Whoever through their skill builds an object, innovates, whether it is sewing-embroidery, software or satellite – all this is a manifestation of Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Even though skill is being recognized in a new way in the world today, our sages and seers have emphazised on skill and scale for thousands of years. They have interlinked skill, talent, ability with faith, thereby making it a part of the philosophy of our lives.”

PM Modi pointed out that the Vedas have also dedicated many sooktas to Bhagwan Vishwakarma. “Whichever great creations are there, whatever new and big works have been done, our scriptures ascribe them to Bhagwan Vishwakarma. It is in a way a symbol of the thought that whatever development and innovation is happening in the world happens only through skills. This is the very sentiment behind the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Vishwakarma and his worship. And this has been quoted in our scriptures.”

The prime minister believes individuals known for their skills, including an ironsmith, a potter, a carpenter, an electrician, a house painter, a sanitation worker, or even someone who repairs mobile phones, laptops are an incarnation of Lord Vishwakarma. “The one who takes all efforts in the process of creating and building is a Vishwakarma. In the view of our scriptures, all the skilled, talented people around us engaged in the process of creation and building, are the legacy of Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Our lives without such individuals would be unfathomable.”

He highlighted that there is no dearth of opportunities for skilled people in the world today. Skills are forging multiple paths of progress. PM Modi said people have to respect the talent. “We have to work hard to be skilled. When we do something new, innovate something, create something that will benefit society, make people’s life easier, then our Vishwakarma Puja will be meaningful. The spirit of our worship should be such that we understand the importance of skill, and also give full respect to skilled people, no matter what work they do.”