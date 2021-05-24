Little-known US firm offers to invest USD 500 billion in India’s infrastructure

A relatively-unknown US based company has claimed that it wants to invest $500 Billion in Equity into India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The company, Landomus Group, made the announcement in the form of a newspaper advertisement, where it made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.









“Landomus Realty Ventures Inc., USA, would like to invest USD 500 Billion in Equity as the First Phase of the USD 2 Trillion investment under Build India into the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects listed by the Government of India under the India Investment Grid for ‘Invest India’ initiative,” Landomus Group Chairman Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash said in the advertisement.

The firm released statements, stating it wants to “invest USD 500 billion in equity as the first phase of the USD 2 trillion investment under Build India into the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and non-NIP projects listed by the government of India”. The firm also expressed its intent to support projects in sectors such as energy, social infrastructure, manufacturing, transport among others.

“Due to the Covid Pandemic and the resulting loss of lives and livelihood, it is the need of the hour to invest in NIP and Non-NIP projects to boost the economy and generate jobs”, it said. Build India initiative by Landomus Realty Ventures, aims to invest $500 Billion in Equity as the first phase of investment out of $2 Trillion and complete the NIP and Non-NIP projects through its group of investors and developers.

“Build India also aims to provide covid health care to the citizens of India to create a covid free and a healthy India”, Landomus led by Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash said.

Also Read: Supreme Court not happy with Centre’s efforts on registration of migrant workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the advertisement addressed to PM Modi, Landomus said it aims to assist the Government in its endeavour to rebuild India.

“Landomus Group requests you to provide us an opportunity to contribute towards your vision of a New India”, the ad said.

The website of Landomus Realty Ventures Inc lists a New Jersey address. The website has no other details of its businesses, networth or financials. The Chairman and CEO is Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash and directors are Mamatha H. N, Yashas Pradeep Kumar, Rakshith Gangadhar and Gunashree Pradeep Kumar.