Institutional investment in alternate realty assets up 26 pc to USD 500 mn in 2021: Report

Press Trust of India
Institutional investment in alternate real estate assets including data centres, senior living and coliving segments jumped 26 per cent to USD 500 million last year, according to a report by real estate consultant Colliers India.



The overall institutional investments in real estate fell to USD 4 billion in 2021 from USD 4.8 billion in the previous year and USD 6.2 billion in 2019. “Investors are lapping up alternate assets in India, having invested USD 500 million in such assets. This was a 26 per cent rise from 2020 in alternate assets that includes data centres, senior living, student housing and coliving,” Colliers said in a statement.

Robust technology consumption and data privacy laws will also pave way for further investments in the data centres space, it added.


