Flyhomes plans to hire 300 people across verticals in 2022 in India

US-based real estate brokerage Flyhomes on Friday said it is planning to scale-up its employee-base in India by two times this year. The company currently employs over 300 people in India and over 850 worldwide, Seattle-headquartered Flyhomes said in a statement.









In India, the organisation is currently looking for talent in areas such as engineering, analytics, operations, finance and human resources. Since its series C round of fundraise in June last year, the company has nearly tripled its global workforce. We are steadfast in our intention to further build upon our team in India. Despite the uncertainties presented by the pandemic, we have experienced substantial growth in the past two years and are committed to widening our existing pool of talent.

“The objective is to onboard individuals across levels, who share the company’s vision and can catalyse its growth and expansion in the near future, Flyhomes CEO and co-founder Tushar Garg said.