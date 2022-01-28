Social Swag raises USD 3.5 million in pre-Series-A funding round

New-age content platform Social Swag, which is a collective brainchild of Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati Collective Artists and Mahesh Bhupathi, on Friday said it has raised USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series-A funding round.









The round has been led by IMEF and Unicorn India Ventures, which has made its maiden announcement in a content creator economy specialist platform, Social Swag said in a statement. Some other high networth individuals (HNIs) who participated in the round are Vinay Agarwal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Raghu Subramanian, Edward Menezes, The Shekama Family Trust and The Blume Founders fund.

Started in 2020, Social Swag is building out a celebrity or influencer commerce platform and has been growing 40 per cent month-on-month for the past five months and is poised to continue this trajectory as the online story in India continues to generate exciting outcomes.

“We are excited to welcome our new investors and our focus will remain to create a platform where various people will find relevant content for themselves across different products. “These would be a mix of entertainment, self-development, skill enhancement and passion content,” Rana Daggubatti, an accomplished actor, entrepreneur and co-founder of Social Swag, said.