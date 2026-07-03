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Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

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Portugal secured a dramatic place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after defeating Croatia 2-1 in a thrilling knockout clash that featured late drama, multiple VAR interventions, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever World Cup knockout goal.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos emerged as the hero, heading home Rafael Leao’s pinpoint cross deep into stoppage time to send Portugal through after an intense contest in Toronto. Croatia believed they had rescued extra time moments later, only for Josko Gvardiol’s stoppage-time goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The victory sets up a blockbuster last-16 meeting between Portugal and Spain in Dallas.

Croatia Strikes First After Tactical Battle

The opening half saw Portugal dominate possession and create the better opportunities, with Pedro Neto and Rafael Leao repeatedly troubling Croatia’s defence.

Bruno Fernandes forced a sharp save from Dominik Livakovic early on, while Ronaldo and Fernandes narrowly failed to connect with dangerous crosses delivered into the penalty area.

Croatia, however, remained disciplined and resilient, absorbing pressure while looking to exploit opportunities on the counterattack.

The breakthrough came eight minutes into the second half. A cross from Josip Stanisic reached Ivan Perisic at the far post, and the experienced winger calmly controlled before firing beneath goalkeeper Diogo Costa to give Croatia a valuable 1-0 lead.

Ronaldo Delivers Historic Equaliser

Croatia briefly appeared to take full control, but Portugal responded quickly.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had equalised after collecting a long pass and finishing clinically, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The turning point arrived when VAR reviewed an incident inside Croatia’s penalty area. Renato Veiga had been pulled by Nikola Vlasic during a corner, prompting the referee to award Portugal a penalty after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up confidently and converted from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a composed finish straight down the middle.

The goal carried historic significance, marking the legendary forward’s first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup despite his remarkable international career spanning more than two decades.

The veteran celebrated passionately before being substituted in the 81st minute.

 

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Croatia Push Forward but Ramos Has the Final Say

Croatia refused to back down and continued creating dangerous opportunities.

Mateo Kovacic tested Costa with a powerful low drive, while Mario Pasalic headed narrowly wide after finding space inside the box. Petar Sucic also had the ball in the net, but the assistant referee’s flag signalled another offside.

Just as extra time appeared inevitable, Portugal produced one decisive moment of quality.

Rafael Leao burst down the left flank before delivering an inviting cross into the penalty area, where substitute Goncalo Ramos rose above the defence to guide a header into the net in the fourth minute of added time.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among Portugal’s players and supporters.

Late VAR Drama Breaks Croatian Hearts

Croatia thought they had forced extra time in the dying seconds when Josko Gvardiol bundled the ball home after sustained pressure.

However, another VAR review determined that the defender had been offside in the build-up, denying Croatia at the very last moment.

The decision left Croatian players visibly stunned as Portugal celebrated qualification to the knockout stage.

Portugal Set for Spain Showdown

Portugal now advances to face Spain in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

While Ronaldo’s milestone goal will dominate headlines, Portugal’s depth proved equally important, with Goncalo Ramos delivering the decisive contribution from the bench.

Croatia, meanwhile, bowed out after an impressive display that created numerous chances but ultimately fell short due to fine margins and a series of VAR decisions.

The encounter will be remembered as one of the tournament’s most dramatic knockout matches, combining historic achievements, controversial decisions, and a dramatic finish worthy of football’s biggest stage.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller
  • Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

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