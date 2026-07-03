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Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Tech Plunge

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Huawei has unveiled its patent licensing royalty rate for Wi-Fi 7 technologies, setting the fee at US$0.50 per Wi-Fi 7-compliant consumer device. The move highlights the company’s commitment to transparent, fair, and predictable licensing practices while reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading contributors to next-generation wireless connectivity.

The announcement marks another milestone in Huawei’s intellectual property strategy, as the company continues to play a significant role in shaping global Wi-Fi standards and expanding access to advanced wireless technologies.

Huawei Confirms Wi-Fi 7 Royalty Rate

Huawei said manufacturers of consumer-grade Wi-Fi 7 devices will be able to license its essential patents for US$0.50 per unit. Companies can obtain licenses either through direct bilateral agreements or via recognized patent pools under FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) licensing principles.

By announcing the royalty rate in advance, Huawei aims to provide device makers with greater certainty when developing and launching Wi-Fi 7-enabled products.

The company stated that transparent licensing helps maintain a healthy innovation ecosystem while ensuring both patent holders and technology implementers benefit from clear commercial terms.

Wi-Fi 7 Powers the Next Generation of Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, formally known as IEEE 802.11be, represents the latest evolution of wireless networking technology.

Compared to previous Wi-Fi generations, Wi-Fi 7 offers:

  • Significantly faster data transfer speeds
  • Lower latency for real-time applications
  • Improved reliability in crowded wireless environments
  • Greater capacity for connected devices

These improvements are expected to support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, immersive digital experiences, cloud computing, industrial automation, smart homes, and next-generation enterprise networks.

Huawei described Wi-Fi 7 as more than a simple connectivity upgrade, calling it a foundation for the next phase of digital transformation.

Huawei Strengthens Its Wi-Fi Patent Leadership

Huawei has spent more than a decade investing in wireless research and standards development, becoming one of the largest holders of declared essential patents related to Wi-Fi 7 technologies.

According to the company, its patent licensing agreements had already covered more than 1.2 billion consumer electronic devices worldwide by the end of 2024.

That portfolio spans multiple generations of Wi-Fi technology, reflecting Huawei’s long-term investment in wireless innovation and standards development.

Expanding Industry Collaboration

Huawei also reaffirmed its participation in industry-wide licensing initiatives.

The company became a founding member of the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool in 2022, serving as both a licensor and a licensee. Patent pools simplify licensing by allowing manufacturers to access multiple essential patents through a single agreement, reducing negotiation complexity and transaction costs.

Building on that approach, Huawei has now joined the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode patent pool as a founding member. The expanded program allows manufacturers to obtain licensing for both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technologies through a single platform.

Huawei believes this streamlined model supports broader industry adoption while promoting efficient access to critical wireless technologies.

Huawei Highlights Commitment to Fair Licensing

Commenting on the announcement, Huawei Chief Intellectual Property Officer Alan Fan said the company’s licensing strategy is designed to balance the interests of technology innovators and product manufacturers.

According to Fan, collaborative licensing models help create a more transparent and efficient global Wi-Fi ecosystem while encouraging continued investment in wireless research and development.

Huawei said it remains committed to supporting industry innovation through predictable licensing frameworks that enable widespread adoption of next-generation wireless standards.

As Wi-Fi 7 devices continue entering the global market, Huawei’s early disclosure of licensing costs may provide manufacturers with greater planning certainty while reinforcing the company’s growing influence in the evolving wireless connectivity landscape.

  • Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
  • Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

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