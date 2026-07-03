Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor

Music executive Scooter Braun has officially departed HYBE’s Board of Directors, ending another chapter in his evolving role at the global entertainment company. While Braun is no longer part of the board, he will continue working with the South Korean entertainment giant as a senior advisor, maintaining an influential presence within the organization.

The leadership change comes nearly a year after Scooter Braun stepped down as CEO of HYBE America in July 2025, when veteran media executive Isaac Lee succeeded him. Braun has since remained involved with HYBE in an advisory capacity, supporting strategic initiatives and creative projects.

Braun Continues Advisory Role at HYBE

Although Scooter Braun is leaving the board, his relationship with HYBE is far from over.

Following his departure as HYBE America CEO last year, Braun transitioned into a senior advisory position, working closely with HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, also known as “Bang PD.” His responsibilities have included offering strategic guidance on major projects and supporting the company’s expansion across international markets.

Industry sources indicate Braun has continued contributing to several HYBE initiatives, including the development of global girl group KATSEYE and digital entertainment projects such as Alan’s Universe, featuring YouTube creator Alan Chikin Chow.

Scooter Braun has not publicly commented on his board departure.

From Billion-Dollar Acquisition to Global Leadership

Braun’s association with the brand began in 2021, when the South Korean entertainment company acquired his company, Ithaca Holdings, in a landmark $1.05 billion deal.

The acquisition significantly expanded HYBE’s footprint in the United States by bringing Braun’s management, publishing, and label operations under its umbrella. At the time, Ithaca Holdings represented several high-profile artists, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, while also controlling valuable music publishing assets.

Following the acquisition, Braun became co-CEO of HYBE America alongside Lenzo Yoon before assuming sole leadership of the division in January 2023.

Focus Shift from Artist Management

In 2024, Scooter Braun announced that he would step away from artist management, a role that had defined much of his career, to dedicate his attention fully to leading HYBE America.

His decision marked a significant turning point after more than two decades managing some of the biggest names in contemporary music.

When Scooter Braun later exited the CEO position in 2025, reports suggested that his employment contract with the company had reached its conclusion, paving the way for his transition into a long-term advisory role.

Expanding HYBE America’s Portfolio

During Braun’s leadership, HYBE America strengthened its position in the North American music industry through several major acquisitions and business expansions.

Among the company’s most notable assets were:

Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) , originally acquired by Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2019 for approximately $300 million

, originally acquired by Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2019 for approximately Quality Control Music , purchased by HYBE in 2023 for another $300 million

These acquisitions broadened HYBE’s presence across multiple music genres, including country, hip-hop, and pop, complementing the company’s established dominance in K-pop.

Braun also played an important role in integrating these businesses into HYBE’s growing global entertainment network.

HYBE America Continues Global Growth

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, HYBE America has rapidly expanded since its launch in 2019.

One of its biggest recent successes has been KATSEYE, the multinational girl group developed jointly by HYBE America and Geffen Records. The project reflects HYBE’s strategy of blending K-pop training systems with Western music production to create globally competitive artists.

The company has increasingly diversified into digital content, creator partnerships, and cross-platform entertainment while continuing to strengthen its international artist roster.

A Lasting Influence on the Music Industry

Scooter Braun’s departure from HYBE’s board marks another milestone in a career that has helped shape modern pop music and artist management.

Beyond discovering and managing superstar talent, Braun has become known for executing transformative business deals that have reshaped the global music industry.

While his responsibilities within HYBE continue to evolve, his advisory role suggests he will remain closely connected to the company’s long-term strategy, particularly as it expands its influence across global entertainment markets.

For HYBE, retaining Braun as a senior advisor preserves access to one of the industry’s most experienced executives while allowing new leadership to guide the company’s next phase of growth.

As HYBE continues building its international entertainment empire, Braun’s expertise is expected to remain a valuable asset—even from outside the boardroom.