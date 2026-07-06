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Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil

Erling Haaland’s two goals also boosted his chances of finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer. The Norwegian striker now has seven goals, drawing level with both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.
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Erling Haaland produced another memorable performance on football’s biggest stage, scoring twice to lead Norway to a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil and secure the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance.

The Manchester City striker struck late in the Round of 16 clash to eliminate Brazil, the five-time world champions, continuing his remarkable scoring run while cementing his place among the tournament’s standout performers.

Norway’s historic triumph also sets up a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown against England, with Haaland carrying his country into uncharted territory.

Haaland Delivers When Norway Needed Him Most

For much of the contest, Erling Haaland was kept quiet by Brazil’s defense and saw limited opportunities in front of goal. However, Norway coach Stale Solbakken urged his star striker to remain patient and conserve his energy before making a decisive impact during the closing stages.

The advice proved invaluable.

Haaland broke the deadlock with a powerful header in the 79th minute before adding a second goal before full-time to seal one of the biggest victories in Norwegian football history.

The brace extended his extraordinary international scoring record to 62 goals in just 54 appearances, maintaining an astonishing average of more than one goal per game.

His current streak now stands at 27 goals in his last 14 matches for Norway.

Humble Haaland Praises Teammates

Despite being named Player of the Match, Haaland shifted the spotlight to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, whose series of crucial saves kept Brazil from taking control of the match.

Speaking after the final whistle, Erling Haaland credited Nyland for making the victory possible. “He prevented so many goals that could have sent us home,” the striker said, adding that Norway’s goalkeeper deserved equal recognition for helping the team reach the last eight.

The comments reflected Haaland’s team-first approach, even after producing another match-winning display on the world stage.

Norway Creates Football History

The victory marks Norway’s first-ever World Cup knockout win and their deepest run in the tournament since qualifying for the finals for the first time in nearly three decades.

Players and supporters celebrated wildly after the final whistle, with Erling Haaland leading the now-famous Viking rowing celebration alongside teammates in front of jubilant fans.

The 25-year-old described the occasion as one of the greatest sporting moments his country has ever experienced.

He said the victory belonged not only to the players but also to every Norwegian supporter who had waited years to see the national team compete among football’s elite again.

Golden Boot Race Tightens

Haaland’s two goals also boosted his chances of finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer.

The Norwegian striker now has seven goals, drawing level with both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

While pre-tournament attention centered largely on global stars such as Messi,  Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe, Haaland has emerged as one of the defining figures of the competition through his performances and Norway’s unexpected run.

His combination of physical strength, intelligent movement and clinical finishing has made him one of the tournament’s most feared forwards.

Brazil Left Heartbroken

Brazil dominated spells of possession but failed to capitalize on their chances before Haaland punished defensive lapses late in the match. Following the defeat, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Erling Haaland’s ability to remain patient throughout the game.

Rather than constantly chasing the ball, Haaland waits for decisive moments when defenders lose concentration, Carlo Ancelotti explained, calling the Norwegian one of the world’s best finishers in crucial situations.

Brazil’s elimination also signals another disappointing World Cup campaign for the South American giants, who entered the tournament among the favorites.

England Awaits in Quarterfinal Clash

Norway’s reward is a quarterfinal meeting with England after the Three Lions edged past Mexico in another dramatic Round of 16 encounter.

The fixture promises an intriguing battle between two of Europe’s top strikers, with Haaland expected to face England captain Harry Kane in one of the tournament’s headline matchups.

For Norway, however, simply reaching the last eight already represents a landmark achievement.

Erling Haaland believes the victory over Brazil will inspire a new generation of Norwegian footballers and create memories that will last for decades.

Whether Norway’s remarkable World Cup journey continues or ends in the quarterfinals, the dramatic win over Brazil has already secured its place among the greatest moments in the nation’s sporting history.

  • Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA
  • Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

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