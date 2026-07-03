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Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years

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Acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie will receive the prestigious 14th Liberatum Cultural Honour at a landmark ceremony in London on 8 July 2026, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to literature and his unwavering commitment to defending freedom of expression.

The event, hosted by Liberatum at Town Hall by Bottaccio, also commemorates the organisation’s 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of promoting cultural diplomacy, artistic exchange and global dialogue through the arts.

A Celebration of Literature and Free Speech

Liberatum described this year’s honour as both a celebration of Salman Rushdie’s remarkable literary career and a reaffirmation of the importance of protecting artistic freedom in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The award recognises individuals whose work transcends artistic excellence by inspiring dialogue, challenging convention and advancing cultural understanding. Organisers said Salman Rushdie’s career embodies the organisation’s founding values of courage, creativity and the belief that culture plays a vital role in defending democratic ideals.

The ceremony is expected to bring together prominent figures from literature, journalism, law, technology, visual arts, and filmmaking in tribute to the celebrated author.

Honouring a Literary Giant

Rushdie, one of the most influential writers of modern times, is best known for novels including Midnight’s Children, The Satanic Verses, The Moor’s Last Sigh and Quichotte.

His work has been translated into more than 40 languages and has earned numerous international literary honours, including the prestigious Booker Prize.

Salman Rushdie’s resilience has also become a global symbol of artistic freedom following the near-fatal attack he survived during an event in New York in 2022. His 2024 memoir, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, chronicled that experience and reaffirmed his commitment to continue writing despite attempts to silence him.

Distinguished Guests to Join Tribute

The anniversary celebration will feature an impressive lineup of internationally respected voices reflecting Liberatum’s multidisciplinary approach to cultural dialogue.

Among those participating are human rights lawyer Helena Kennedy, Jimmy Wales, contemporary artist Bharti Kher, poet and novelist Rachel Eliza Griffiths, journalist Geordie Greig and filmmaker Mozez Singh.

The evening’s centrepiece will be an on-stage conversation between Salman Rushdie and Michael Harris, focusing on literature, creativity and the evolving challenges facing freedom of expression.

Liberatum Reflects on 25 Years

Founded in 2001, Liberatum has established itself as a leading platform for cultural diplomacy, bringing together globally recognised artists, thinkers and innovators to explore pressing social and humanitarian issues.

Over the past 25 years, the organisation has staged public cultural programmes across five continents featuring notable participants including V. S. Naipaul, Nicole Kidman, Frank Gehry, Pelé, Viola Davis and David Attenborough.

Previous recipients of the Liberatum Cultural Honour include Zaha Hadid, Francis Ford Coppola, and Raoni Metuktire.

Freedom of Expression at the Heart of the Event

Organisers say this year’s ceremony carries particular significance as debates surrounding artistic freedom, journalism and open dialogue continue worldwide.

By honouring Rushdie during its silver jubilee celebrations, Liberatum hopes to reinforce the message that protecting free expression remains fundamental to cultural progress and a democratic society.

The ceremony on 8 July is expected to serve not only as a tribute to one of the world’s greatest contemporary authors but also as a powerful statement supporting the enduring importance of literature, creativity and the freedom to express ideas without fear.

  • Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses
  • Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

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