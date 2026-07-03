Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years

More in Books and Authors
-
Books and Authors
Viola Davis Fulfills Childhood Dream With Debut Novel Judge Stone
The partnership developed after James Patterson expressed admiration for Viola Davis’ memoir, Finding Me. That book...
-
Books and Authors
Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Delhi Preview
The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2026, presented by Vedanta, officially set the tone for its 19th...
-
Books and Authors
Vinod Kumar Shukla and Sitanshu Yashaschandra To Be Honoured at Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest 2025
The 16th edition of Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest will honour two towering figures of Indian...
-
Books and Authors
Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest Returns for its 16th Year with a Stellar Lineup
This year’s festival boasts an extraordinary roster, including Shashi Tharoor, Jeet Thayil, Jimmy Wales, Shubhangi Swarup,...
-
Books and Authors
Robert Munsch, Beloved Canadian Children’s Author, Chooses MAID After Dementia Diagnosis
Robert Munsch, one of Canada’s most beloved children’s authors, has revealed that he has been approved...
-
Books and Authors
Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sexual Encounters with Men in New Memoir and Netflix Documentary
Charlie Sheen is no longer holding back. The actor, once synonymous with Hollywood excess and tabloid...
-
Books and Authors
Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize
Crossword Bookstores has set the stage for one of India’s most anticipated literary events—the Crossword Book...
-
Books and Authors
Kid Cudi’s New Memoir Tops Best-Seller Charts: Where to Buy It OnlineBy Sound Plunge
For nearly two decades, Kid Cudi has been more than a rapper—he’s been a cultural force....
-
Books and Authors
Tahira Kashyap, Neeti Mohan & Raghav Sachar Celebrate Manu Dhawan’s Dark New Thriller The Fires We Become in Mumbai
The city’s literary pulse quickened on August 11 as Title Waves, Bandra, played host to the...
-
Books and Authors
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
Could toxic air pollution be a hidden factor behind the making of America’s most chilling serial...