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Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto

Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto

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Toronto became the center of football and celebrity attention as Drake, Nelly Furtado, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sofia Camara, and several other Canadian personalities gathered to watch Portugal defeat Croatia 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match.

The high-profile encounter, played at Toronto Stadium (formerly BMO Field), featured two of football’s greatest icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić, in what many believe could be one of the final World Cup appearances for both legendary players.

Portugal’s victory secured a place in the quarterfinals, while the atmosphere inside the stadium was amplified by the presence of some of Canada’s biggest entertainers and sports stars.

Drake Enjoys Home-Soil Football Spectacle

Toronto rapper Drake was among the most talked-about celebrities in attendance during the match.

The Grammy-winning artist was shown on the stadium’s giant screen moments after Ronaldo converted a crucial goal for Portugal. Cameras captured Drake performing his now-familiar “Where she at?” gesture, instantly sparking discussion across social media platforms.

Fans quickly began speculating about the meaning behind the celebration, with many linking it to recent exchanges involving rapper A$AP Rocky during a concert appearance in Seattle.

Regardless of the online theories, Drake appeared fully immersed in the excitement as Portugal edged past Croatia in one of the tournament’s most entertaining knockout matches.

Following the victory, Drake also shared a memorable moment with Ronaldo.

The Portuguese captain later posted a photo alongside the Canadian superstar on social media, writing, “Nice to host us in your city, bro,” celebrating both the win and the warm reception in Toronto.

Nelly Furtado Proudly Supports Portugal

Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado, whose family has Portuguese roots, proudly represented her heritage throughout the evening.

The “Say It Right” singer documented the experience on her Instagram Stories, showing off a red Portugal-themed baseball cap embroidered with the national crest before sharing clips from inside the stadium.

Accompanying one post, Furtado enthusiastically wrote, “Vamos emboraaaaaaaa,” expressing her excitement as Portugal progressed in the tournament.

She also reshared Drake’s viral jumbotron moment, adding several Portuguese flag emojis while jokingly noting they were “repping for the suite.”

Nelly Furtado has remained closely connected to the World Cup throughout the tournament. Earlier this year, she contributed music to the tournament’s official soundtrack and collaborated with producer Boi-1da on “Electric Circus,” a track featured on the Canada Soccer Foundation’s Perfect Pitch project.

Sofia Camara Celebrates Ronaldo’s Heroics

Rising Canadian pop artist Sofia Camara also joined the celebrations after witnessing Portugal’s dramatic victory.

Before arriving at Toronto Stadium, Camara surprised fans with a short live performance at Stackt Market, where she performed several songs, including her breakout hit “Girls Like You.”

Once inside the stadium, the singer shared her excitement online, describing the experience as unforgettable.

Following the match, she posted a photograph of Ronaldo, calling the Portuguese captain “The GOAT” while celebrating Portugal’s progression to the next stage.

Wrapped in the Portuguese flag after the final whistle, Camara described it as the best football match she had ever attended.

NBA Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins the Crowd

Fresh off another successful basketball season, Canadian NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also spotted enjoying the World Cup atmosphere.

Seated alongside Drake, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard appeared on the stadium’s jumbotron as thousands of supporters celebrated Portugal’s victory.

His appearance highlighted the growing crossover between elite athletes across different sports during major international events.

Hockey Prospect Gavin McKenna Watches Childhood Hero

Canadian hockey sensation Gavin McKenna was another notable attendee.

Recently making headlines after becoming one of hockey’s brightest young prospects, McKenna admitted before kickoff that he had grown up idolizing Ronaldo during the Portuguese star’s years at Real Madrid.

Speaking to Canadian media before the match, McKenna recalled being a lifelong Madrid supporter.

“I was a big Real Madrid fan growing up,” he said. “Cristiano was one of my favorite players.”

Watching his childhood hero score another crucial World Cup goal made the evening especially memorable for the young Canadian athlete.

Ronaldo Continues World Cup Journey

The victory over Croatia carried additional significance for Ronaldo.

His successful penalty marked the first knockout-stage goal of his remarkable FIFA World Cup career and helped Portugal secure a dramatic quarterfinal berth.

Portugal will now prepare for a highly anticipated showdown against neighboring rivals Spain, setting up one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s defeat may mark the end of an extraordinary international career for veteran captain Luka Modrić, whose future with the national team remains uncertain.

Football Fever Sweeps Toronto

The Portugal-Croatia clash demonstrated how the FIFA World Cup continues to unite sports, music and entertainment on a global stage.

With celebrities from music, basketball and hockey filling the stands alongside thousands of passionate supporters, Toronto delivered one of the tournament’s most vibrant atmospheres.

As Portugal continues its pursuit of World Cup glory, the images of Ronaldo celebrating with Drake and Canada’s biggest stars have quickly become among the tournament’s defining off-field moments.

  • Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia
  • Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

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