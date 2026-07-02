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Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech

Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

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Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Donald Trump sparked reactions during a speech in North Dakota after making an off-the-cuff threesome remark involving himself, his sons and the Medal of Honor that briefly left the audience stunned.

The comments came while Trump addressed supporters at the dedication ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, where he celebrated the legacy of America’s 26th president while also mixing in political commentary, personal anecdotes and jokes.

Medal of Honor Joke Draws Audible Reaction

During his remarks, Trump discussed how Theodore Roosevelt and his son were among the few father-son pairs to receive the Medal of Honor for military service.

Looking toward his eldest sons in the audience, Trump joked that he should award the honor to himself and them.

His initial wording prompted audible gasps from attendees before he immediately corrected himself and shifted to suggesting he would instead choose just one son, adding that he was “only kidding.”

Trump continued the joke by saying he could receive the award for enduring the long-running investigations into allegations concerning Russia, while one of his sons could earn recognition for hunting skills.

Neither Trump nor his sons has served in the U.S. military, and the Medal of Honor is awarded for extraordinary acts of valor in combat.

Second Medal of Honor Reference

Earlier in the day, Trump had also joked about giving himself the Medal of Honor while participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new library.

During that appearance, he presented Theodore Roosevelt’s historic Medal of Honor to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for display at the library.

Trump said he had considered awarding himself the distinction before humorously claiming his sons told him they could not think of anything he had done to deserve it.

 

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Speech Expanded Beyond Roosevelt

Although the event centered on Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy, Trump frequently departed from prepared remarks to discuss current political issues.

He contrasted Theodore Roosevelt’s leadership with that of former President Joe Biden, criticizing previous immigration policies while praising his own administration’s border security efforts.

Trump also touched on NATO, trade, law enforcement, retirement savings and domestic politics, weaving those topics into stories about Roosevelt’s military career and public service.

At one point, he claimed the United States had become more respected internationally under his leadership and repeated familiar campaign themes regarding economic growth and national security.

Library Dedication Marks Historic Occasion

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library officially opened in Medora, North Dakota, celebrating the life and achievements of one of America’s most influential presidents.

Unlike the presidential libraries administered by the National Archives, the new facility focuses on Roosevelt’s legacy rather than serving as an official archival repository.

Trump traveled to North Dakota aboard the temporary presidential aircraft recently added to the administration’s fleet before taking Marine One and later arriving at the library aboard a specially decorated train promoting the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations.

During his visit, Trump praised Roosevelt as “a great man” and remarked that the new library had given him ideas for his own planned presidential library.

While the dedication highlighted Roosevelt’s contributions to American history, it was Trump’s unscripted Medal of Honor quips that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

  • Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons
  • Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

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