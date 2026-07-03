Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

Justin Bieber could be preparing for one of the biggest live performances of his career, with reports claiming the global pop superstar is in discussions to join the halftime entertainment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

According to multiple entertainment reports, FIFA organizers are considering adding Bieber to an already high-profile lineup featuring Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. The final is scheduled to take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will temporarily operate under the tournament name New York New Jersey Stadium.

If finalized, the performance would place Justin Bieber on one of the world’s largest sporting stages, with billions of viewers expected to tune in for the championship match and its inaugural FIFA World Cup halftime show.

Justin Bieber’s Recent FIFA Connection

Speculation surrounding Bieber’s involvement has intensified following his appearance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Inglewood, California, where he attended alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber.

During the festivities, the Canadian singer also surprised invited VIP guests with a private live performance, fueling rumors that his relationship with FIFA could extend beyond the tournament’s opening celebrations.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding his participation in the final, his recent presence at FIFA events has only added momentum to the reports.

Selective Live Performances Continue

Justin Bieber’s potential World Cup appearance aligns with his recent approach to performing live.

Rather than launching a full-scale international tour, the singer has opted for occasional, high-profile appearances. In recent months, fans have witnessed several unconventional performances, including a memorable moment during the Grammy celebrations and surprise appearances linked to the Coachella festival.

Industry insiders have suggested that Bieber currently prefers performing “in doses” instead of committing to an extensive tour schedule. A one-night appearance at the FIFA World Cup Final would fit perfectly within that strategy, allowing him to reach a global audience without the demands of a lengthy concert run.

New Music Keeps Fans Engaged

Beyond live performances, Bieber has remained active musically through a series of live releases.

Following the debut of Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I), another live recording from the festival’s second weekend is expected to arrive shortly. The staggered release schedule has kept fans engaged while maintaining anticipation around his future projects.

These releases have also sparked renewed speculation that the singer may gradually be preparing for a larger return to the spotlight, even if a traditional world tour is not currently part of the plan.

A Star-Studded Halftime Spectacle

If Justin Bieber officially joins the lineup, the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show would become one of the most ambitious live music events ever assembled for an international sporting competition.

Madonna and Shakira are already among the most recognizable performers associated with major global sporting events, while BTS continues to command one of the largest fan bases in the world. Adding Bieber would further strengthen the event’s crossover appeal across multiple generations and international audiences.

FIFA has increasingly embraced large-scale entertainment as part of its biggest tournaments, and the expanded 2026 World Cup provides an ideal stage to introduce a halftime show modeled after other globally recognized championship events.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Neither FIFA nor Bieber’s representatives have publicly confirmed the reported negotiations. Until an official announcement is made, fans will have to wait to see whether the Grammy-winning singer takes the stage during one of football’s most anticipated nights.

Should the discussions result in an agreement, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final promises to deliver not only elite football but also one of the biggest musical showcases ever presented during the tournament.