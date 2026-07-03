Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit

Rapper Sexyy Red has asked a court to remove her as a defendant from the late producer Tay Keith’s unpaid royalties lawsuit, arguing that artists do not control producer payments and should not be held responsible for record label financial decisions.

The request was made in an emotional letter submitted to the court on June 6, just days before Tay Keith’s death. According to reports, the Grammy-winning producer had filed legal action over alleged unpaid royalties connected to songs he produced for Sexyy Red, with both the rapper and her record label named in the lawsuit.

The filing has drawn renewed attention following the producer’s passing, while representatives from both sides have emphasized that the dispute primarily concerns the record labels rather than the artist herself.

Sexyy Red Says She Was Shocked to Be Named

In the letter addressed to the judge, Sexyy Red expressed surprise upon learning she had been included as a defendant in the case. She wrote that she was “appalled” and emotionally affected after discovering her name had been added to the lawsuit.

The rapper explained that she has no authority over royalty payments or contractual obligations involving producers, stating that such matters are handled entirely by the record label.

According to her filing, artists are not responsible for processing producer payments or negotiating royalty agreements.

‘Tay Keith Was My Friend’

Beyond the legal arguments, Sexyy Red used the letter to reflect on her professional and personal relationship with Tay Keith.

She described the acclaimed producer as both a trusted collaborator and a close friend, highlighting the successful music they created together over the years.

The rapper stated that if money was owed to Tay Keith, she believed the label had already begun the process of resolving the matter.

She also pointed out that payment delays affect artists as well, noting that she has worked on multiple songs with the producer for which she herself had not yet received compensation.

According to Sexyy Red, payment schedules are typically determined by record labels after costs and investments associated with music releases have been recovered.

Royalty Dispute Focuses on Record Labels

The lawsuit alleges that Tay Keith produced 13 songs for Sexyy Red during 2024 without receiving full payment for his work.

However, legal representatives connected to both parties have stressed that the disagreement centers on contractual obligations between record labels rather than any personal dispute involving the artist.

An attorney representing Sexyy Red’s label stated that royalty negotiations are conducted by record companies, not performers.

The attorney also indicated that discussions had been taking place with Tay Keith’s legal representatives to finalize a royalty agreement that would compensate the producer for his contributions.

Tay Keith Representative Clarifies Artist’s Role

A representative speaking on behalf of Tay Keith’s estate reportedly echoed that position.

According to the statement, naming Sexyy Red as a defendant was described as a legal formality rather than an accusation of wrongdoing.

The representative emphasized that all allegations in the lawsuit were directed toward the record label and not the rapper personally.

This clarification has reinforced Sexyy Red’s request that the court dismiss her from the proceedings while allowing the contractual dispute between the business entities to continue.

Longtime Creative Partnership

Sexyy Red and Tay Keith built a productive creative partnership over recent years, collaborating on numerous releases that helped elevate both artists’ profiles within hip-hop.

Among their best-known collaborations is the breakout hit “Pound Town,” which became one of Sexyy Red’s signature songs and introduced her to a wider mainstream audience.

Their partnership extended well beyond that single, with Tay Keith contributing production to several tracks across multiple projects.

The rapper’s court letter suggests that despite the legal proceedings, she continued to view Tay Keith as both a respected collaborator and a personal friend.

Producer’s Passing Adds Emotional Weight

The lawsuit has taken on added significance following Tay Keith’s death on June 18 at the age of 29.

His passing shocked the music industry, with artists, producers and fans paying tribute to his influence on modern hip-hop production.

Known for creating chart-topping records with some of the industry’s biggest stars, Tay Keith established himself as one of the defining producers of his generation.

The cause of his death has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Legal Process Continues

While Sexyy Red seeks dismissal from the case, the broader royalty dispute between the respective record labels is expected to continue through the legal process.

The case also highlights a recurring issue within the music business regarding royalty distribution, producer compensation and contractual responsibilities.

Industry experts have long noted that artists, producers, and record labels often operate under separate agreements, making disputes over payment complex and heavily dependent on contract terms.

For now, both parties appear to agree on one point: the central disagreement is between the companies managing the music rights—not between Sexyy Red and the late producer whose work helped shape many of her biggest releases.