Mid-size Investment Bank Merisis Advisors, that recently announced its flagship ‘Merisis Opportunities Fund’, has appointed Shreyas Chandra to head marketing of its INR 150 crore AIF Cat-1 Angel fund. Shreyas will be responsible for building relationships with individuals and family offices for the Merisis group and helping them come on board the maiden fund offering by the Group.

“Shreyas comes with the unique combination of a person who understands the startup economy and is deeply networked and invested in this sector We are delighted that he has chosen to work with us and we look forward to working with him to offer the Opportunities Fund to a larger network of like minded investors and create value for both the entrepreneurs and the investors,” said Sumir Verma, Managing Director, Merisis Advisors said.









Merisis plans to launch its second fund later in the year as it builds out its fund platform. Shreyas comes with over 20 years of experience of which the last 10 years were in the startup-investor ecosystem being a key member of companies like Keiretsu, Mintosh and Saxon Capital in the past. He has been involved in the investment process of over 45 early-stage companies in the past raising investment from angel investors and funds. He also invests in his personal capacity.

“With increasing interest to invest in start-ups, investors are looking at options to diversify within private market investments to reduce their risk. Merisis Opportunities Fund’s risk mitigated approach fills that gap and offers a hybrid model with evaluation, diligence and governance of a venture capital fund but with a flexibility of deal by deal commitment,” said Shreyas Chandra, Head of Investor Relations. “I am excited to work with the dynamic team at Merisis which has strong relationships with the stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem,” he added.

Merisis Opportunities Fund is a risk mitigated Category 1, Angel fund that offers Private Market Access to sophisticated investors looking for a portfolio of high-growth companies vetted by an Investment Banking team. With a low entry barrier of INR 50 lakh rupees, the fund has already locked several portfolio companies and has been subscribed 50% in just a few months of its launch. The fund offers unique benefits to investors like the flexibility of capital commitment, event-driven capital remittances, discretion to invest and select specific portfolio companies and more.

After a stellar record as a full-service Investment Bank, Merisis Advisors expanded its capabilities by setting up its early-stage Investment Advisory venture ‘ValueBridge Capital’ and launched its flagship ‘Merisis Opportunities Fund’. Merisis group also recently announced its foray into Wealth Management. The company has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It also has international representatives for cross-border transactions.