Spice story, India’s first and leading D2C chutney brand, has elevated its Head of New Product Development and Quality Control, Vibhor Rastogi, as Co -Founder and Head (Product Development).

A trained chef from the Institute of Hotel Management IHM-Dadar, Vi bhor has worked with some leading hospitality chains such as Taj Hotels & Godrej & Boyce, before joining Global Value Foods, the holding company of Spice Story.

Vibhor has been part of the leadership team at Spice Story and has played a pivotal role in building the apt product mix and getting the flavours right since he joined the team in 2020.









On Vibhor’s elevation to Cofounder, Soumyadeep Mukherjee said, “ Vibhor has shown amazing leadership skills and operates like an entrepreneur. He had hustled like a founder and never shied away from taking on the challenges that have come our (Spice Story) way. This announcement only formalises his stature. We are quite excited to have Vibhor on the board.”

Spice Story, founded by Soumyadeep and Gayatri Gogate, aims to grow by 25x over the next two years and is ramping up its offline footprint. The company plans to increase its pace of new product/category introductions this year.

On the development, Vibhor said, “ This elevation to a cofounder adds a lot of responsibilities on me which I will be happy to take on and work alongside Soumyadeep and Gayatri to take Spice story to its rightful place. From my end, I will keep on working on newer flavours, products an d categories as we look to expand our product offerings. We have kickstarted 2023 with increased vigour to fulfil our promise of taking India to the world again.”

Spice Story was founded in 2019 by Soumyadeep Mukherjee. The leadership team consists of Gayatri Gogate – Co Founder & CMO and Vibhor Rastogi- Co Founder & Head of NPD, both of them joined the company in 2020 .The company makes a range of Ethnic & Indian Chutneys packed in Modern and Innovative bottles.

From Indori Lemon Chutney to Kolhapuri Jhatka, the chutneys are good enough to take one down the memory lane as people tend to leave their hometowns to other cities and towns in search of work. The company has so far raised INR 4.2 Crores in 2 rounds from Venture Catalysts, Agility Ventures, Maxar.vc & leading industry professionals. The company has so far sold over 2 million units & are growing 1.5X year on year. Present in offline stores across 6 Indian Cities & servicing over 23000+ pin codes via their website, Spice Story aims to touch a revenue of 100 Crores by 2025.