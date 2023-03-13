Connect with us

MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

MSME

Press Trust of India
Published on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government’s MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is a part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India’s economic growth.



The government on Friday launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders. Under the revamped scheme, the Centre’s contribution will be 90 per cent of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80 per cent previously.

Also read: Indian Agro-Industry Start-up QuantoAgro Raises USD 650K to Expand Sustainable Essential Oils Business

In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the prime minister tweeted, “A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India’s economic growth.


