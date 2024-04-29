Nat Habit, a pioneering direct-to-consumer (D2C) natural beauty and personal care brand, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing ₹100 Crore in annualized revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2024. This achievement comes on the heels of the brand’s successful Series B funding of $10.2 million in December 2023, which has fueled its expansion and innovation efforts.









Since its inception in 2019, Nat Habit has remained steadfast in its commitment to excellence, sourcing, manufacturing, and delivering potent Ayurveda-inspired products made fresh daily. The brand’s focus on authenticity and innovation has garnered it a 52% repeat rate, one of the highest in the beauty and personal care segment.

Nat Habit has executed strategic initiatives over the past year to enhance growth and accessibility for consumers nationwide. This includes strengthening its presence on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart, while maintaining the freshness of its products. The brand has also prioritized faster service levels and reduced delivery timelines to enhance consumer delight.

Commenting on this milestone, Swagatika Das, Co-founder of Nat Habit, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that Nat Habit has surpassed the Rs. 100 Cr mark in annualized revenue. It’s a significant milestone for us, and we celebrate the immense love of consumers who have embraced our 100% natural products so wholeheartedly.”

Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder of Nat Habit, added, “I am proud of our team, which is dedicated to creating a more natural and better world. With our continued focus on innovation, authenticity, and consumer delight, we aim to redefine the standards of the natural beauty and personal care industry.”

The Indian beauty and personal care industry are poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach $30 billion by 2027. Nat Habit aims to play a pivotal role in this growth trajectory by expanding its product portfolio in both haircare and skincare, enhancing brand visibility, and exploring offline channels to cater to a wider consumer base.

As Nat Habit continues on its growth journey, the brand remains deeply committed to its mission of making authentic 100% natural beauty and personal care accessible to every Indian household. With investments in R&D, robust in-house tech capabilities, and a commitment to optimizing its supply chain, Nat Habit is well-positioned for an exciting future of expansion and innovation.