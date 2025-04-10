Connect with us

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?

Gaming

On 4th April 2022, fellow province Ontario announced ground-breaking legislation that would change the face of the iGaming industry in Canada completely. The decision by lawmakers in Ontario to introduce a fully regulated iGaming Act that created a legal and secure framework for online casinos and online sportsbooks, domestic and international, to operate, set a new precedent in the attitude towards iGaming within the province and the country. Just over three years on from that announcement, the next domino in the iGaming regulation chain is set to fall. Alberta has observed the developments in Ontario from a couple of thousands of kilometres away and is looking to follow in the footsteps of Ontario and welcome the gaming world into their province with open arms with the iGaming Alberta Act.

The benefits for the province regarding the additional revenue generated from increased iGaming activity in the region are expected to provide a significant boost, with Alberta Minister Dale Nally, along with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), hoping to achieve similar levels of success to Ontario.

In 2024, Ontario reported revenue figures produced by online gambling of $2.4 billion just in the space of two years. But while additional revenue can benefit other initiatives in the province, how will new laws change the landscape for the people funding that revenue, the players?

Safer Environment

By introducing a fully regulated framework for iGaming companies to operate in, Alberta is moving the activity out of the grey area it currently resides in. With players residing in Alberta able to access non-Alberta-licensed international iGaming websites, there has been uncertainty as to how far players in Alberta can be protected when operating on these offshore websites.

However, by bringing all these international online gambling companies under one umbrella framework, the AGLC hopes to provide a safer environment for Albertans to play in. Included in this added protection is the increased responsibility and control of potential issues such as gambling addiction by promoting more self-exclusion initiatives for players who need it.

Production of a Competitive Market

It is thought that around half the betting community in Alberta are using offshore operators for their sports betting action. For the province of Alberta, not only is revenue lost to these operators and the jurisdiction they are licensed under, but Alberta is losing users that could be playing on the only licensed iGaming website in the province, PlayAlberta.

By regulating private and international online gambling operators within the province, Alberta will be able to retain that clientele but also begin to manufacture a competitive market that organically pushes itself to be better. The introduction of regulations for established companies such as Bet365 and DraftKings, as well as real money casino games at LuckyKoala, aims to improve player experience through increased competition in the province. This could have an impact on the online slots games released, the promotions and bonuses on offer to players, or the number of betting markets available for a certain sport.

Players First

For casinos and sports enthusiasts in Alberta who occasionally visit an online gambling website, they will be able to do so safer in the knowledge that their needs are being looked after under new regulations that are expected to be introduced towards the end of 2025, potentially into the beginning of 2026.

The potential financial benefits for Alberta are well documented, but by putting players first, the AGLC is taking any uncertainty or fear out of iGaming in the province. While talks continue over the possible implications for gambling advertising, the creation of a regulated space for online gambling operators to work under promises to be a positive change for players in Alberta.


By April 10, 2025
