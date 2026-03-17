Cardi B Calls Out Canadian Fans Over Slow Ticket Sales for Hamilton Tour Stop

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has sparked buzz online after playfully calling out Canadian fans for slow ticket sales at her upcoming concert in Hamilton, Ontario, part of her Little Miss Drama Tour across North America.

In a social media video that quickly circulated online, the rapper urged fans in the area to buy tickets before the show scheduled for March 31 at the city’s TD Coliseum, noting that most of her tour stops have been nearly sold out.

“Most of my shows are about 98 to 99 percent sold out, but Hamilton is only about 80 percent full,” Cardi B said with a smile, jokingly warning fans not to break her sold-out streak.

Hamilton Show Lags Behind Other Canadian Tour Stops

Ticket sales data suggest that Cardi B’s Toronto concert on March 30 is nearly sold out, with only a few seats remaining. In contrast, the Hamilton show still has a significant number of tickets available.

Prices for Hamilton tickets start at approximately $118, while Toronto tickets appear significantly higher, with some seats listed at over $300. The difference in ticket demand highlights how major metropolitan markets often see stronger concert sales compared to smaller cities.

Despite the slower sales, many industry observers believe the show could still sell out as the event date approaches, especially following Cardi B’s viral message.

Tour Success Across North America

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour has been widely successful so far, with multiple sold-out performances across major cities in the United States and Canada.

Earlier in the tour, the rapper made headlines by selling out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, becoming the first female artist to achieve the feat at the venue, according to Live Nation.

Other concerts in cities such as Detroit, Dallas, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis have also sold out quickly, reinforcing the rapper’s continued global popularity.

In Vancouver, Cardi B previously joked about fans potentially breaking her sell-out streak, but the show ultimately sold out after her playful warning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Canada (@complexcanada)

Local Fans and Experts Offer Possible Reasons

While some fans were surprised by the slower ticket sales in Hamilton, local observers suggest several factors may be contributing to the situation.

Hamilton-based artist and hip-hop enthusiast Leon “Eklipz” Robinson noted that the rising cost of living, including higher food and fuel prices, may be affecting how people spend money on entertainment.

He also suggested that limited local advertising or promotion for the event could be another reason ticket sales have not matched the levels seen in larger cities.

However, Robinson believes Cardi B’s viral callout might actually help boost sales by bringing additional attention to the concert.

Hamilton Still Known as a Music City

Despite the temporary spotlight on ticket sales, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath emphasized that the city has long been a vibrant hub for live music and entertainment.

Since the recent reopening and renovation of TD Coliseum, the venue has hosted a growing number of concerts and events, attracting audiences from across the region.

With several weeks remaining before the show, many fans and organizers remain confident that the rapper’s Hamilton stop will still draw a strong crowd.