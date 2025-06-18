Donkey Kong Bonanza Revives Rare’s Magic With a Modern Twist on the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has done it again, and this time it’s bananas—literally. Donkey Kong Bonanza, the first major 3D Donkey Kong title in years, officially lands on the Nintendo Switch 2 this month. And judging by what we saw during Wednesday’s Donkey Kong Bonanza Direct, it’s not just a nostalgic callback to Donkey Kong 64—it’s a full-blown revival of that classic Rare energy, with a healthy dash of Banjo-Kazooie charm.

At the heart of the game is an unlikely duo: Donkey Kong and a young Paulina, who rides on DK’s shoulder like a feathered sidekick from another era. Her voice isn’t just for musical flair—it unlocks powerful transformations that let DK morph into various forms like Zebra Bonanza, Ostrich Bonanza, and the devastating Power Kong Bonanza. It’s a clever mechanic that nods directly to Banjo-Kazooie’s ability-based progression while feeling fresh and inventive.

Unlike past adventures that pit DK against King K. Rool, this time the enemy is internal—or at least, internal to the Kong family tree. Enter Poppy Kong, Grumpy Kong, and Void Kong, the devious trio behind Void Company, who are racing DK to the planet’s core to uncover a mysterious wish-granting power.







One of the standout mechanics revealed is Donkey Kong’s ability to rip chunks of terrain from the ground and repurpose them on the fly—as double jumps, surfboards, or even dig tools. These “chunks” give the game a tactile, puzzle-like feel that enhances its exploration elements.

And of course, no Donkey Kong game would be complete without collectibles galore. Expect to hunt for outfits, music discs, fossils, and dozens of unlockables across sprawling jungle environments and subterranean ruins. Cranky Kong and Rhambi are back, and while there’s no sign of Chunky Kong, there’s no shortage of chunky gameplay moments.

Nintendo is also embracing modern features with co-op multiplayer, allowing one player to control DK and the other to take charge of Paulina. Best of all, thanks to GameShare, only one person needs to own the game to play together online—a huge plus for fans and families alike.

Adding fuel to the hype, some fans speculate that Donkey Kong Bonanza may serve as a prequel to Super Mario Odyssey, given Paulina’s role and her cryptic line about “making her dream come true.” Could this be the origin of New Donk City’s star singer?

With Donkey Kong Bonanza launching on July 17, it’s poised to be one of the biggest exclusives on the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a platforming adventure brimming with heart, humor, and the kind of creative chaos that defined Nintendo’s golden age.