Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style

Global superstar Bruno Mars is now the headliner of Fortnite Festival Season 9, joining an elite lineup of digital Icons like Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga. Mars is the newest music megastar to be transformed into a playable avatar in the hit rhythm-based game, and he’s bringing his signature swagger, new tracks, and viral looks with him.

In an exclusive chat with Billboard, Bruno Mars couldn’t contain his excitement. “They really nailed my body proportions — tall, chiseled,” he joked. “It’s very fun seeing myself as an avatar.” Mars’ latest digital persona captures the essence of his retro-cowboy aesthetic, complete with the outfit he wore in the “Die With a Smile” music video and accessories inspired by his chart-topping hits.

This is Mars’ second collaboration with Fortnite, the first being a Silk Sonic team-up with Anderson.Paak in 2022. But this time, it’s personal. “Last time we did this, there was no Fortnite Festival, so this time we get to lean even more into the music,” Bruno Mars explained. “We put a bunch of songs in the game that people can actually play to. It’s all about having fun.”







More Than Just a Skin: A Full Bruno Mars Experience

Players can now performBruno Mars’ iconic hits, including his Lady Gaga collab “Die With a Smile” and his duet with BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ titled “APT.”, on Fortnite’s Festival main stage. Each song features in-game challenges, unlockable emotes, and limited-edition cosmetics.

Perhaps the most exciting addition is the official debut of “Bonde do Brunão,” Bruno Mars’ long-teased Brazilian funk-inspired anthem that went viral on social media. Initially, a playful Instagram post during his Brazil tour sparked fan frenzy. Now, it’s officially available both on streaming platforms and as a featured track in Fortnite Festival S9. “That song had a life of its own,” Mars said. “We had the idea of making it a part of the game, and Fortnite was into it. They went all out—song, dance, and outfit included.”

A Win for Fortnite and Music Fans Alike

The Fortnite Festival, launched in late 2023, has become a cultural hub for interactive music experiences, drawing fans of all genres. Each season introduces a new headliner, blending gaming, performance, and pop culture in a way only Fortnite can.

With Bruno Mars taking center stage, Fortnite Festival Season 9 is shaping up to be a festival like no other. His infectious grooves, slick avatar design, and surprise music drop promise a celebration fans won’t soon forget.

Fortnite Festival Season 9 featuring Bruno Mars is available to play now, and Bonde do Brunão too.