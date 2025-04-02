Connect with us

Get Ready for Kombat! Scorpion Joins Fortnite with a Fiery Update

Gaming

Fortnite’s Chapter 6, Season 2 has already been full of surprises, but the latest Mortal Kombat crossover takes things to another level! Following Sub-Zero’s entry into the Battle Pass, Scorpion, the legendary Shirai Ryu ninja, has now arrived on April 1 with update v34.21. With him comes new POIs (Points of Interest), a Mythic ability, a powerful boss fight, and an explosive new Medallion.

If you thought Sub-Zero brought the chill, it’s time to feel the heat!

Face Scorpion in an Epic Boss Battle!

Scorpion is now a boss on the Fortnite’s Chapter 6, Season 2 map in this Fortnite update. If you have what it takes to defeat this fiery warrior, you’ll be rewarded with powerful loot:

Scorpion’s Mythic Kombat Kit – This melee weapon allows you to use Scorpion’s signature spear attack, pulling enemies in with the legendary “Get over here!” voice line. Follow it up with a devastating fire-fueled combo for maximum damage. A standard version of this weapon can also be found in chests.

Scorpion’s First Blood Medallion – This game-changing item makes the first bullet in every magazine explode on impact, dealing devastating damage. A true FATALITY for your enemies!

Scorpion won’t go down easily, though. With high health, deadly fire breath attacks, and his signature spear move, he’s one of the toughest bosses Fortnite has seen. Prepare wisely before taking him on!

Fortnite Chapter 6: Demon Hunters Unleashes Titans, Yokai, and Epic Parkour Mechanics

Fortnite’s Chapter 6, Season 2 Mortal Kombat POIs: Enter the Arena!

The Mortal Kombat universe collides with Fortnite, bringing three new iconic locations straight from the fighting franchise:

The Pit – A dangerous bridge arena where one wrong step means falling to your doom.

The Living Forest – A mystical battleground with eerie trees that seem almost alive…

Dead Pool – A dark underground area where only the strongest warriors survive.

If you’re a Mortal Kombat fan, you’ll recognize these legendary battle zones—where warriors have fought for glory and death for decades.

Komplete Kombat Quests for XP Rewards!

Test your might with these brutal quests to earn XP:

Hit 100 players with Sub-Zero’s Ice Slide

Deal 500 damage to enemies while standing on The Pit’s bridge

Shatter 5 players’ shields from more than 10 meters away

Collect the First Blood Medallion in two different matches

Hit an opponent with both a Kombat Kit air kick and an uppercut within 5 seconds

Defeat Scorpion while carrying Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit (Brutal!)

How to Find & Beat Scorpion

Scorpion spawns at one of three random locations per match. To find him:

Check the map from the Battle Bus—his Medallion icon will reveal his location. Land at his POI and activate the boss fight by interacting with the arena gong. Keep your distance—Scorpion is a melee brawler. Use Assault Rifles or SMGs to deal damage from afar. Avoid the edges in The Pit—he can kick you off the bridge. Dodge his spear attack—if he pulls you in, he’ll unleash a deadly fire combo.

Once defeated, he drops First Blood Medallion, Scorpion’s Mythic Kombat Kit, Collateral Damage Assault Rifle (Epic) and Chug Jug.

The Ultimate Kombat Kit: Is It Worth It?

Scorpion’s Kombat Kit is one of the strongest melee weapons in Fortnite, featuring: Punch Attack: 25 damage (Mythic), 20 (Epic), Fire Breath Attack: 20 damage (Mythic), 15 (Epic), Throw Spear Attack: 45 damage (Mythic), 40 (Epic)

It’s a deadly close-combat weapon that can pull enemies in, deal fire damage, and chain brutal combos. The Mythic version has no durability limits, making it a must-have for aggressive fighters!

Get Ready for Kombat!

With Scorpion now in the Fortnite update, the Mortal Kombat crossover just got even better. Whether you’re battling Sub-Zero, fighting in The Pit, or claiming Scorpion’s Mythic gear, this update is a dream come true for Mortal Kombat fans.

Now, get out there and FINISH THEM!

Til Blood and Glory!


