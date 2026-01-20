Connect with us

India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
India has emerged as the world’s leading talent market for 2026, retaining its pole position in the Global Talent Barometer with an overall score of 77%, according to a new report released by ManpowerGroup India. The study, based on responses from more than 1,000 Indian workers surveyed between September and October 2025, paints a nuanced picture of a confident yet increasingly strained workforce.

The Global Talent Barometer 2026 evaluates workforce sentiment across 19 countries using three core indices: Well-Being, Job Satisfaction, and Confidence. India ranked highest globally on overall confidence while also reporting strong alignment with purpose and values at work.

Confidence Remains High, But Stress Persists

India’s confidence index stands at an impressive 90%, with 95% of workers expressing confidence in their skills and 90% feeling capable of using AI in their roles. However, confidence has softened slightly, falling by 4% compared to last year, particularly among Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Despite high confidence, stress levels remain elevated. The well-being index dipped marginally to 77%, with 53% of workers reporting moderate to high daily stress and 75% experiencing burnout, largely driven by heavy workloads and long working hours.

“Confidence alone will not sustain engagement,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East. “Employers must invest in visible career pathways, manager trust, and employee well-being to convert optimism into long-term productivity.”

Job Satisfaction Declines as ‘Job Hugging’ Takes Hold

Job satisfaction in India currently stands at 64%, with only 38% of employees saying they are satisfied in their roles. Nearly half of the workforce (48%) plans to stay with their current employer, signaling a trend known as “job hugging,” where employees choose stability amid economic and technological uncertainty.

At the same time, 84% of workers are actively job hunting, and 41% expect a possible job loss soon. Concerns about job security, automation, and trust in management continue to weigh on morale, even as 84% of employees say their managers “have their backs.”

Burnout Hits Younger and Frontline Workers Hardest

The report highlights stark disparities across demographics. Gen Z workers report the lowest job satisfaction at 26%, with Gen Z women experiencing the highest levels of daily stress. Blue-collar workers show the lowest overall well-being at 68%, while middle managers and senior white-collar employees report the highest stress despite finding strong meaning in their work.

Sector-wise, Energy & Utilities recorded the lowest well-being, while Healthcare and Financial Services workers felt the least secure in their jobs.

The AI Confidence Paradox

Although AI adoption has risen by 3%, confidence in using technology has declined, revealing what the report calls an “AI confidence paradox.” Workers feel capable today but uncertain about how their roles will evolve. Notably, 62% fear technology could replace their jobs within two years, and 86% cite rapid skill changes and economic instability as major career threats.

India Ranks #2 Globally in Hiring Demand for Q1 2026, Shows Strongest Job Outlook Since COVID

ManpowerGroup identifies three trends to watch: tackling burnout as a retention differentiator, addressing cautious stability amid active job hunting, and restoring confidence through targeted upskilling and AI training. With only 65% completing training in the past six months, employers who invest in continuous learning may gain a decisive edge.

