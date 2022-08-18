Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Mr. Ravi Kumar Dahiya has joined hands with Smile Foundation to promote children’s education through the latter’s ‘Shiksha Na Ruke’ nationwide campaign.

Access to education, comprehension and uninterrupted learning is crucial for under-privileged children to hope for a brighter future. Ensuring education for all, ‘Shiksha Na Ruke’ initiative of Smile Foundation aims not only at bringing dropped-out children back to school, but also at enabling uninterrupted learning through access to resources needed for their education. Over just the past year, the initiative has impacted the lives of 150,000 underprivileged children across 240 Mission Education centers by Smile Foundation across India.









“We are glad to receive the support of a much-loved sportsperson like Mr. Dahiya, who is making the nation proud on global platforms. His support encourages us to work with and assist children in rural and semi-urban India to learn and grow. As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we look forward to enabling change and transforming the lives of children, youth and women across the country,” said Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation.

Smile Foundation is an Indian development organization directly benefiting over 1.5 million children and families every year through more than 400 welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood, and women empowerment spread across 2,000 villages and urban slums in 26 states.

“I am overjoyed to team up with an organization like Smile Foundation that is reaching out to children and women across rural India and helping them grow,” Mr. Ravi Kumar Dahiya said.

“The work done through initiatives like Shiksha Na Ruke has enabled many underprivileged children to dream of a bright future through the power of education. As a sportsperson, I motivate children to dream big and have faith in the power of education,” he added.

Mr. Ravi Kumar Dahiya has been an Asian and world champion wrestler, and an Olympic medalist. He won the gold medal in the Men’s Freestyle 57 kg category in the recently held Commonwealth Games 2022.