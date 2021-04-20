Rajasthan State Govt. secures Rs 1.67 lakh crore in investments from private companies

The Rajasthan state government, led by Ashok Gehlot, has secured investments worth Rs 1.67 lakh crore from private players. A major chunk of the investments is happening in the renewable energy sector.









The state government, in an official statement, said the fresh investments will create nearly 40,000 new jobs in Rajasthan. Only the renewable sector will provide 90% of jobs and that too in the barren land areas of the state, which are less fortunate due to being non-agricultural lands such as districts of Jaisalmer, Jalore and Barmer, it said.

The statement highlighted that Adani Green Energy, Renew Power, Greenko Energies and JSW Solar are investing nearly Rs 1,64,540 crore in total and will be providing employment opportunities to over 37,000 in the renewable energy sector in the next couple of years. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to ensure that new projects are started in a time bound manner by removing bottlenecks in the investment in the state.

Gehlot said that in the last two years, the government implemented many important policies and programs to increase investment in the state. “Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS 2019), Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy 2019, through One Stop Shop System and Single Window System and many facilities are being provided to investors,” he said.

The Rajasthan Board of Investment, which is chaired by the CM himself, cleared the projects from Sahasara Semiconductors in the electronics, Mewar Polytex in the technical textile, ASI Industries in the engineering manufacturing stone, Hema Media Sources in the medical and health and Kanchan India in textile.

Furthermore, the government said issues pertaining to projects of Kajaria Group in the Bathware Manufacturing and Ceramic Tiles, JCB in Earth Moving Machines, Saint-Gobain in the Glass manufacturing sectors were cleared for smooth operation of these projects. Saharsa Semiconductors will be setting up an assembling testing, marking and packaging unit for production of memory components. ASI Industries will be setting up an engineered stone manufacturing unit which will be an export oriented unit which will export 90% of the produce to USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Gulf.