Cyient Launches New Subsidiary for Semiconductor Business

Cyient Ltd, a leader in Intelligent Engineering solutions, announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary to expand its semiconductor business. This strategic move underscores Cyient’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to advancing the global semiconductor landscape.

Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient Limited, stated, “We are thrilled to announce this strategic initiative that bolsters our capabilities in Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey design and manufacturing. With the global semiconductor market projected to reach a trillion dollars by 2030 and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) forecasting the industry’s growth to USD 100 billion by the same year, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the immense opportunities for growth in this dynamic market.”









Cyient’s new subsidiary will focus on turnkey ASIC design and chip sales through a fabless model for analogue mixed-signal chips. The company’s credentials in the semiconductor electronics sector, bolstered by Cyient DET and Cyient DLM, provide a strong foundation for this new venture. “This subsidiary opens new avenues for Cyient to enhance value for our stakeholders, and we are grateful for their continued support in this journey,” Bodanapu added.

With a portfolio of over 600+ IPs covering a range of functions and technology nodes, Cyient has long-standing engagements with key customers and global capabilities that give it a strategic edge in the semiconductor industry. The subsidiary aims to strengthen Cyient’s position by delivering world-class specialized turnkey ASIC design and chip sales under focused and capable leadership. This move will enable Cyient to better adapt to market cycles and more effectively address the technology and capital requirements of the semiconductor industry.

Establishing this subsidiary marks a significant leap forward for Cyient, positioning it to play a crucial role in the rapidly evolving semiconductor marketsemiconductor market and drive substantial growth and innovation in the years to come.