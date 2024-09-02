Omaxe Group, a prominent player in India’s real estate sector, announced the launch of a new project, ‘The Omaxe State,’ in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This ambitious venture could become India’s first integrated 5-in-1 destination, encompassing sports, retail, hospitality, food, and culture. Spread over 50.4 acres in Dwarka Sector 19B, New Delhi, the project involves an investment of over ₹2500 crore and is expected to be completed by 2027.









A centrepiece of the development is a world-class cricket-cum-football stadium, adhering to ICC and FIFA standards, with a seating capacity of over 30,000. Additionally, an international multi-sports indoor stadium accommodating 2,000 spectators is part of the project, positioning ‘The Omaxe State’ as a prime destination for major sporting events. This is a significant development for Delhi, which has not hosted major cricket events since 1987. The project is expected to elevate the city’s profile by providing a venue for international sports, on par with renowned global arenas like London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Paris’ Accor Arena.

‘The Omaxe State’ is divided into five districts: The Sports District, The Shopping District, The Hospitality District, The Food District, and The Social District. Each will offer unique experiences, including India’s largest food and beverage (F&B) space, with over 40 restaurants, food trucks, and rooftop dining inspired by London’s Covent Garden. The project will also feature India’s first air-conditioned high-street retail space, with 4.2 km of shop fronts, making it the largest private commercial development in Delhi.

The development will also house Delhi’s most exclusive invite-only sports and leisure club, a 75,000 sq. ft. e-sports arena, and a 148-key hotel, providing luxury and entertainment for visitors. A banquet hall, multi-level parking, and an event arena further enhance the project’s appeal for cultural and social gatherings.

“We are excited to partner with DDA on this transformative project,” said Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group. “Our vision is to provide a world-class venue for sports, shopping, and entertainment, contributing to the city’s growth and setting new benchmarks for urban development.”

Strategically located near key landmarks such as Yashobhoomi, IGI Airport, and Bharat Vandana Park, the project will benefit from easy access via the upcoming Metrolite light rail system. With modern amenities and advanced infrastructure, ‘The Omaxe State’ is set to become a significant commercial and entertainment hub in Delhi, generating over ₹4,200 crore in revenue during its lifecycle.