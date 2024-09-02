GoMechanic, a leader in automotive services, has officially entered the premium car detailing market with the launch of advanced Ceramic Coating and Paint Protection Film (PPF) services. The company aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality vehicle protection and aesthetic enhancement by establishing 25 new stores across eight cities in India.

“With advanced solutions like Ceramic Coating and PPF, we’re confident in delivering results that not only enhance vehicle appearance but also provide long-lasting protection,” said Muskan Kakkar, COO of GoMechanic.









GoMechanic’s new services target discerning car owners seeking comprehensive vehicle protection. Ceramic Coating, a liquid polymer applied to the car’s exterior, protects against UV rays, chemical stains, and minor scratches while maintaining a glossy finish. PPF, a clear, self-healing film, provides further defence against chips, scratches, and stains, making it a popular choice for luxury car owners.

This expansion into the detailing market is seen as a strategic move. Driven by increasing consumer awareness of vehicle maintenance, GoMechanic capitalizes on the rising popularity of ceramic coatings and PPF, which are expected to see a 7% CAGR through 2027. The company’s recent financial growth, including achieving EBITDA-positive status, supports this new venture.

Himanshu Arora, CEO of GoMechanic, added, “Our goal is to redefine industry standards by providing unparalleled protection and aesthetic enhancement. We plan to expand these services to 50 cities across India in the near future.”

With stores now open in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, GoMechanic’s services start at ₹2500, making premium car care accessible. This expansion comes as India’s luxury vehicle market grows, and urban challenges such as pollution drive the demand for advanced vehicle protection solutions.