To support the growing medical tourism industry, 35North India Discovery Fund-II (IDF-II) announced a USD 3 million investment in “Global Care” – Lavanya Medicare Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s non-hospital medical tourism company. This investment marks the first partnership of its kind in the medical tourism sector, setting the stage for Global Care to expand its global presence and further enhance its offerings.









Ashwani Singh, Managing Director at 35North, expressed confidence in the investment, highlighting the potential of the company and the broader medical tourism sector. “We strongly believe in both the company and the sector. The sector is benefiting from cutting-edge medical care across specialities in India, Turkey, Dubai, Egypt, Germany, and Thailand. This is coupled with the availability of high-end medical equipment and the time and price competitiveness of these destinations. Global Care has been doing remarkable work in this sector, and we are looking forward to supporting their expansion with this investment,” said Singh.

Under the leadership of its Founder and CEO, Rajeev Taneja, Global Care has positioned itself at the forefront of international healthcare consulting. The company provides an essential service to patients unable to receive treatment in their home countries by facilitating access to top-tier healthcare solutions abroad. Taneja expressed optimism about the partnership: “The company is now at the forefront of expanding healthcare services internationally and creating a global ecosystem of clinical services. We are committed to building clinical corridors and supporting patients worldwide.”

This investment by 35North IDF-II will help Global Care realize its goal of bridging healthcare divides by providing strategic consulting and facilitating access to world-class patient care. The funding will expand Global Care’s operations, strengthening its reach across various regions, including Eastern and Francophone Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and South-East Asia.

Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Rajeev Taneja, Global Care has grown from a small Indian company to a leader in medical tourism. The company’s global aspirations are evident through its focus on key markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, where it continues to facilitate medical care for patients who cannot receive adequate treatment at home.

35North India Discovery Fund-II is a SEBI-registered Category I Angel Fund focused on nurturing early-stage companies with high growth potential. The fund has a diverse portfolio across sectors, supporting startups like SpeedLabs, Cloud Tailor, and Big Bang Boom Solutions. With a strong network of global industry veterans and alumni from prestigious institutions, 35North provides its investee companies with vital operational, marketing, and financial support to accelerate growth.