Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Reliance buys Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 cr

Reliance buys Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 cr

Business

Reliance buys Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 cr

Press Trust of India
Published on

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday said its subsidiary has acquired majority stake in genomic testing firm Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd for Rs 393 crore. The acquisition by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) is part of Reliance’s digital health intiatives, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.




“RSBVL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has acquired 2.28 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Strand Life Sciences Private Limited for a cash consideration of Rs 393 crore only,” it said.

A further investment of up to Rs 160 crore is expected to be completed by March, 2023.

“The total investment will translate into about 80.3 per cent of equity share capital in Strand on a fully diluted basis,” it said.

Strand was incorporated in India on October 6, 2000. It is a pioneer of genomic testing in India with bioinformatics software and clinical research solutions to healthcare providers, including clinicians, hospitals, medical devices manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

Also Read: Amazon to recruit 8000 staff in India for corporate, tech and other roles

Strand’s turnover was Rs 88.70 crore, Rs 109.84 crore and Rs 96.60 crore in FY2021, FY2020 and FY 2019, respectively. It reported a net profit of Rs 8.48 crore in FY2021 but had a loss of Rs 25.04 crore in the prior fiscal year and Rs 21.66 crore in FY2019.

“The aforesaid investment is part of group’s digital health initiatives, to foster affordable access to world-class technology and innovation-led healthcare ecosystem in India,” Reliance said adding no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment.

The investment, it said, does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter / promoter group / group companies have any interest in the transaction.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Reliance buys Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 cr

Reliance buys Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 cr
By September 3, 2021
Maruti recalls over 1.81 lakh units of various models to replace faulty electrical part

Maruti recalls over 1.81 lakh units of various models to replace faulty electrical part
By September 3, 2021
Google says firmly sees itself as partner to India's financial ecosystem

Google says firmly sees itself as partner to India’s financial ecosystem
By September 3, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report

Environment

Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report
Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane

News

Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane
To Top
Loading...