Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman

Business

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman

Press Trust of India
Published on

The country’s largest lender SBI on Friday said its overall exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88 per cent of the book or around Rs 27,000 crore.



SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank does not envisage the embattled ports-to-mining group facing any challenge to service its debt obligations and stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to the group. Lending to Adani Group projects is with regard to ones having tangible assets and adequate cash flows, Khara said, adding that the group has an excellent repayment record.

Also read: Moody’s says assessing financial flexibility of Adani Group

He also said there has not been any refinance request, which has come from the Adani group.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 cr, says Chairman
By February 3, 2023
US emerges as India's top destination for goods exports during April-Dec 2022

US emerges as India’s top destination for goods exports during April-Dec 2022
By February 3, 2023
ITC Engage launches an exquisitely crafted new range of Eau De Parfums

ITC Engage launches an exquisitely crafted new range of Eau De Parfums
By February 3, 2023
Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round
The world must now see science as a global unifier, not to promote military strength

Opinion

World must see science as a global unifier, not for military strength
WorkIndia raises USD 12 million from Nintendo founding family, Insitor and others

Funding News

WorkIndia raises USD 12 million from Nintendo founding family, Insitor and others
To Top
Loading...