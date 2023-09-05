SUN Mobility to power more than 15,000 e-bikes on Swiggy’s delivery fleet over next 12 months

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has partnered with SUN Mobility to power more than 15,000 e-bikes in the company’s delivery fleet over the next 12 months.









According to a statement, with this deployment, Swiggy will be able to reduce Co2 emissions by 20,000 tonnes every year. “Through this partnership, Swiggy’s last-mile delivery e-bike fleet will have access to SUN Mobility’s state-of-the-art battery-swapping technology and a wide network of battery-swapping stations. With the introduction of e-bikes into the ecosystem of delivery vehicles owned or leased by Swiggy’s delivery executives, Swiggy will be able to further its commitment to quick, dependable, and environmentally friendly deliveries,” the statement said.

With quick access to battery-swapping stations in close proximity to hubs of delivery activity, such as busy restaurants, Swiggy aims to encourage its existing fleet of delivery executives to transition to electric vehicles. This will also enable them to save up to 40 per cent of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings, the company stated. The move aligns with Swiggy’s commitment to cover 8 lakh kilometres per day through electric vehicles By 2025.