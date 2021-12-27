Connect with us

Tally Solutions partners with Amazon Web Services for ‘TallyPrime’

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

Tally Solutions has collaborated with Amazon Web Services to make its flagship product — TallyPrime — available on AWS. This availability will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere, a company statement said.



“The collaboration between Tally Solutions and AWS aims to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network, using laptops, desktops, or mobile devices so they can do business on the move,” it added.

With AWS, each customer’s data volume is encrypted by default. Security is built into every component of the solution with secure pins, password enabled backups and more, the statement said. “TallyPrime on AWS will empower small and medium entrepreneurs to manage their business more efficiently,” it noted.


