This Friendship day, India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet-care platform, Zigly joined hands with MARS Petcare, the world’s largest pet food brand to feed stray dogs. To ensure good health and well-being for these furry human companions, free pet meals for stray dogs were distributed between 5-7 August in Delhi NCR region. The initiative intends to strengthen voices to ensure the well-being of pets in the country.

Friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. It celebrates one of the purest and most special bonds in a person’s life – friendship. However, the celebration has never been conditioned for just humans. Hence, complimenting the brand, Zigly in collaboration with MARS Petcare decided to encourage people to not only thank their human friends, but also celebrate the importance of man’s best friends: dogs. On this occasion, special offers around pet grooming, meals, and accessories were being rolled out across online and offline channels.









For every purchase of Pedigree made from Zigly between August 5th to 7th 2022, customers received a free bag of Pedigree dry food which they could use to feed stray dogs in their neighbourhood in Delhi NCR. As a token of gratitude, they will also receive a coupon for their next purchase from Zigly.

“On Friendship Day, people thank those who make their life a lot brighter and loving, so who better than our adoring pets with whom we share a special bond of love and care,” Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First (Zigly) said on the occasion. “At Zigly, we are unceasingly working to make living a lot easier and healthier for pets through our host of products and services across pet grooming, accessories and healthy meals. Also, we are strengthening our presence pan-India to boost customer touchpoints and provide a quality pet parenting experience,” he added.

Zigly is an Omni-channel platform for pet care – food, products, health care, grooming, vet consultation, experience centers and more. It also serves as a training platform for independent caregivers and provides opportunities for pet care specialists to retain a sustainable source of income.

MARS Petcare is part of Mars Incorporated, a family-owned business with over 85 years of history. Their portfolio includes almost 50 pet brands – including Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin, Sheba, Cesar, Greenies, Iams, Eukanuba as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. “Through Covid-19 till present, MARS Petcare has fed more than 4 lakh meals to street dogs and cats. We are pleased to partner with Zigly on this Friendship Day initiative, which aligns with MARS Petcare’s mission to create a better world for pets,” said Mr Salil Murthy, Managing Director, MARS Petcare. “With such activities, we continue to work towards stray feeding and improve the lives of street pets in India,” he added.

Zigly’s in-house services include grooming, spa, salon, vet consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments. Aside from products and services, a play area has been built for pets for enjoyment and leisure. The brand is also strategically strengthening its presence across India with the opening of outlets in Delhi-NCR.