In a run-up to the National Handloom Day, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a pioneering power utility that supplies electricity to over 7 million people in the national capital, established its first-ever handloom unit at Shalimar Bagh. The discom aims to promote traditional art and the handloom heritage of India, thus empowering women from low-income groups to be financially independent.

The handloom sector is one of the major symbols of the cultural heritage of India. Tapping into the potential of the handloom industry, this unit aims to provide a platform for women of lower-income groups to develop artistic skills. The unit consisting of four handloom, tana-bana and charkhas will be run by 25 artisans of women self-help groups (SHGs) of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to create apparel and home decor items using a loom weaving device.









These SHGs are a part of the company’s social impact group formed to create a strong support network for community women. The underlying objective of setting up the handloom unit is to provide a steady source of income to these women and enable them to become self-reliant in the long run.

Many such women have been associated with the company for a long time. They have been issued the Artisan Card under the scheme of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India under other trades. This artisan card will not only help women to further develop their skills but also directly access a variety of handloom and handicraft schemes and participate in exhibitions by the Government of India.

“Promoting gender equality and empowering women in the community has always been a strong focus area for us. Through this initiative we aim at creating more livelihood opportunities for them while helping them gain confidence and stability,” said Mr. Dwijadas Basak, Chief- Commercial, Customer Experience and Social Impact Group Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has supported over 1 lakh women since its inception under various women-centric programs like teaching in Women Literacy Centers, developing Self-Help Groups, Vocational Training Centers and Life Skills Programmes for girl students. The company has been striving towards the improvement of quality of life and upliftment of people, particularly for those residing in Jhugghi Jhopari (slums) Clusters. They have been supporting over 220 JJ clusters, resettlement colonies and villages in its power distribution area.

National Handloom Day is celebrated to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to India’s socio-economic development. The aim is to resolve to protect this heritage and empower the workers in this sector.