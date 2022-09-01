The U.S.-India Business Council India (USIBC) announced that its flagship event, India Ideas Summit, will be held on September 7, 2022 at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce the India Ideas Summit in New Delhi this year. We are really excited to return to the in-person format,” Atul Keshap, President, USIBC said. “India is the sixth largest economy in the world and is a key economic and strategic player in the region and the world. Our summit will serve as the platform to hold captivating discussions on the immense opportunities for enhanced engagement with India,” he added.









This year’s summit will see participation from top government speakers such as Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance, Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Affairs, and many more.

The topics and themes of discussion at the 47th India Ideas Summit will cover topics related to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in the context of the Indo-Pacific and cooperation between the two countries to achieve energy security and seek pathways for climate-sensitive development. It will also discuss topics like leveraging U.S.-India tech convergence for a healthier digital economy and promoting multinational corporations to encourage social progress and gender equality.

Established in 1975 at the behest of the U.S. and Indian Governments, the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) represents hundreds of top global companies operating across the United States, India, and the Indo-Pacific. Amid dynamic growth within the U.S.-India commercial partnership, it serves as the premier voice of the industry and creates connections between businesses and governments across both countries. USIBC is also focused on strengthening connections between cities and states.

Through their flagship Washington, D.C. and New Delhi offices and presences across both countries, they work with members to identify and advance key policy priorities. USIBC’s policy expertise and impact are enhanced by being a part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.