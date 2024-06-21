Travel Luggage Brand Eume Raises ₹15 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding

EUME, India’s luggage brand, announced securing ₹15 crore in Pre-Series A funding. The investment round was led by Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investment Managers, who contributed 80% of the total, with Kennis Ventures as the strategic advisor. This funding reflects strong confidence in EUME’s vision to elevate Indian brands globally.









EUME, known for its versatile range of products, including the world’s first Massager Backpack, plans to use the funds to expand brand awareness, enhance marketing efforts, and foster innovation. The investment will also support team growth and bolster working capital for streamlined operations. Additionally, EUME aims to enhance its offline retail presence and invest in cutting-edge technology.

Naina Parekh, Founder of EUME, stated, “Our vision for EUME is to be a household name synonymous with quality, design, and affordability. This funding strengthens our market position and demonstrates confidence in India’s growing travel and lifestyle sector.”

Co-founder Pranay Parekh added, “Our data-driven approach ensures we adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. With this funding, we are positioned to scale operations and penetrate new markets.”

Investor Ashish Kacholia commented, “Our investment in EUME reflects our confidence in the company’s value proposition of stylish, premium products at value prices.”

EUME recently launched a premium travel luggage collection and plans to target major metro areas and Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The brand also aims to establish its first flagship store in 2024.