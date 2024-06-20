In a remarkable stride towards expanding its footprint in the health-conscious dessert market, Go Zero, a pioneering ice cream brand committed to offering guilt-free indulgences, has successfully secured $1.5 million in follow-on pre-Series A funding. This round of funding has witnessed continued support from its existing investors, including DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures, with participation from notable angel investors like Arjun Purkayastha.









Pioneering Healthy Indulgence

Founded by Kiran Shah, Go Zero offers a diverse product portfolio featuring low-calorie, high-protein, and vegan ice creams. The brand has quickly captured the attention of health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional high-fat and high-sugar ice creams. In just under two years since its launch, Go Zero has established a significant presence in 16 cities and operates over 125 dark stores. The brand has also emerged as the leading guilt-free ice cream brand on both quick commerce and e-commerce platforms.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

Go Zero’s growth trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the brand grew fourfold compared to the previous fiscal year. The summer months from January to May 2024 alone saw a sevenfold increase in quick commerce sales, underscoring the burgeoning demand for healthier dessert options.

Kiran Shah, the visionary founder of Go Zero, commented on the brand’s rapid growth, stating, “I started Go Zero with a simple mission – to make ice creams and desserts healthier and guilt-free for all. The growth we have seen in the past 12 months has been phenomenal and proves that there is a strong demand for ‘better for you’ ice creams that taste really good. We have become one of the fastest-growing ice cream brands on quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto, which I believe are going to become key channels for the ice cream category as people seek convenience and instant gratification.”

Future Expansion Plans

With the fresh infusion of funds, Go Zero plans to continue its exponential growth trajectory. The brand aims to expand its presence in Tier 1 cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. Additionally, Go Zero intends to introduce exciting new flavors and formats throughout the year to cater to its growing consumer base.

Investor Confidence

The strong investor backing underscores the confidence in Go Zero’s potential. Ash Lilani, Founder and Managing Partner at Saama Capital, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are incredibly excited to continue backing Kiran on his journey to building India’s leading better-for-you indulgent ice cream brand. The company’s immense revenue growth and profitability since our pre-seed investment last year is proof of Kiran’s product experience and the potential of India’s desserts market.”

Hariharan Premkumar, Managing Director, India at DSG Consumer Partners, added, “Healthy snacking is a core investment theme at DSGCP. We were excited to build a category-defining brand in guilt-free desserts with Kiran when we invested a year back. The phenomenal traction since launch has validated the customer need and size of the market opportunity. The company has achieved product-market fit and is set to scale rapidly. We are excited to deepen our partnership with the Go Zero team in the growth phase of their journey!”

Visionary Leadership

Kiran Shah’s extensive experience in the ice cream industry, having previously led his family business, Apsara Ice Creams, from 2014 to 2022, has been instrumental in Go Zero’s success. Under his leadership, Apsara expanded from a single-store operation to a nationwide chain with over 100 outlets. Leveraging this legacy and industry expertise has enabled Kiran and the Go Zero team to achieve exponential growth within just two years of the brand’s launch.

The Broader D2C Landscape

Go Zero’s success is part of a larger trend where several direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in sectors such as food and beverages, apparel, and health and wellness are attracting significant venture capital funding. Investors are drawn to entrepreneurs with traditional business backgrounds who have deep-rooted connections in supply chain ecosystems, positioning them uniquely to launch contemporary versions of legacy businesses.

With Kiran Shah at the helm, Go Zero is poised to become a dominant player in the burgeoning Indian ice cream market. In 2023, the market was valued at over $3 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.49% from 2024 to 2030.