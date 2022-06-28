Connect with us

UP govt approves proposals to set up 4 data centre parks at Rs 15,950 cr investment

Press Trust of India
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved proposals to set up four data centre parks with an investment of over Rs 15,950 crore in the state. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the proposal in its meeting here.



Under the Data Center Policy 2021, proposals of various investors to set up four data centre parks with an investment of more than 15950 crores have been approved. This will provide employment to about 4,000 people directly or indirectly, an official statement issued here said. The state cabinet approved non-financial incentives to NIDP Developers Private Limited and financial and non-financial incentives to three other investors Adani Enterprises Limited Project-1 and Adani Enterprises Limited Project-2 and NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, it said.

Under the data centre policy, parks and units are given capital subsidy, interest subvention, stamp duty exemption on purchase or lease of land and various other non-financial incentives apart from energy related financial incentives. In another important decision taken in the meeting, it was also decided to make the state a hub of aircraft repair. Under this, the cabinet approved the policy regarding the development of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities of aircraft in the state.

At present, due to the absence of MRO establishment in India, aircraft are sent for repair to places like Singapore and Dubai, where repairs are costly and time-consuming. With the establishment of MRO in the state, along with revenue to the government, a large number of jobs will also be generated, it said.


