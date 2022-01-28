V Anantha Nageswaran named new chief economic adviser

The Centre on Friday announced the appointment of Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor. Mr Nageshwaran succeeds Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who returned to academia at the end of his three-year tenure in December.









The new chief economic adviser will be expected to provide a recipe for high growth, while reviving investments and containing the budget gap. The role requires advising on key policy matters to the finance minister, as well as being the lead author of the Economic Survey — the annual report card of the economy that gets tabled in Parliament ahead of the budget.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively. Nageswaran helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy and helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group in 2001.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.