Wizikey appoints Sarah Maxwell as an investor and advisor

Wizikey, Asia’s fastest-growing PR-SAAS startup, has appointed Sarah Maxwell as an investor and advisor. As a communications veteran, her guidance will play a critical role as the company expands its engagements in the global PR and communications SaaS space.









The need for effective communications software is more pressing than ever as businesses look to reach customers and audiences all over the world. Wizikey’s innovative data-driven approach removes the friction that many marketing communications teams face and enables them to engage with reporters across multiple regions directly from a single interface. In the past year, the startup has achieved unprecedented growth and counts many Fortune 500 companies and global tech unicorns amongst its loyal customer base. Wizikey has received an impressive growth in the past one year, validating the need for PR-SAAS in the APAC region.

The appointment of Sarah as an advisor comes at a time when the company looks to build upon its early success. Sarah brings with her more than a decade’s worth of communications experience and is recognized as one of the top PR people in tech. She has spent much of her career leading PR for emerging technologies and consumer apps that millions of people use daily, from Uber to the App stores.

Sarah said Wizikey is the PR solution that she has long dreamed for. “I was immediately bought into the vision and have been impressed with the founding team’s passion and resilience as they have successfully navigated these challenging times,” she said. “They have built an incredible product that is re-imaginging the art of Public Relations while addressing an immediate gap in the market. I look forward to working alongside the team as we rapidly expand into more countries and take Wizikey to the next level.”

Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder of Wizikey, said they aim to build what customers really want. “And the biggest testimony for the same is when a customer becomes your investor and adviser. With Sarah’s experience, we aim to build the company into a global business and a product which caters to the US$90 billion Global Communications Industry.”

Also Read: Twitter seeks dialogue with IT Min after order to block a/cs, says safety of staff top priority

Anshul Sushil, CEO and Co-founder of Wizikey, said the company has always been excited about the prospects of going global. “Over the years, having worked with companies in India and the US, we have realized that the potential and need for PR software is huge, not only in India but across the global as well.”

The media landscape is evolving and Wizikey’s proprietary data-driven approach enables companies and PR professionals the unique insights to effectively tailor their communications outreach. The company introduced a first-of-its-kind metric, Earned Media Authority, an indicator of share of voice in a competitive landscape. Through the platform, customers have seen a 25 per cent increase in EMA, and a 3x increase in reporter interactions.