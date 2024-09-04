Clare Waight Keller Appointed as Creative Director of UNIQLO

Global apparel giant UNIQLO has announced the appointment of Clare Waight Keller as its new Creative Director. Clare Waight Keller, known for her transformative influence in the fashion industry, will now lead UNIQLO’s mainline collections, including menswear, starting from the Fall/Winter 2024 season. She will continue her role as designer for the highly successful UNIQLO: C womenswear project, which debuted in 2023.

Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fast Retailing, the parent company of UNIQLO, expressed his confidence in Waight Keller’s ability to take the brand to new heights. “We are proud to welcome Clare Waight Keller as the Creative Director of UNIQLO. Her originality and experience, combined with her deep understanding of the consumer, make her the perfect choice to evolve our LifeWear philosophy into something even richer.”









Yukihiro Katsuta, Fast Retailing Group Senior Executive Officer and Head of R&D for UNIQLO, echoed Yanai’s sentiment, emphasizing Waight Keller’s unique blend of creativity and business acumen. “Her work with UNIQLO: C has shown that she can balance creation and merchandising at the highest level. I believe her skills will significantly expand the world of UNIQLO LifeWear.”

Waight Keller herself shared her excitement about the new role. “Working with UNIQLO over the past two years has been incredibly inspiring. Their innovation and commitment to quality have deeply impressed me. I’m honoured to be part of the team that will shape the future of LifeWear.”

Waight Keller is a renowned British designer known for blending modern elegance with originality. She gained global acclaim for her leadership in high fashion houses and was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2019. Her appointment as the UNIQLO: C collection designer in 2023 marked her first collaboration with the brand, which has now expanded to include its broader creative direction.