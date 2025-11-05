France Threatens to Ban Shein Over ‘Childlike’ Sex Dolls Scandal

The scandal adds to growing concerns about the lack of oversight in global e-commerce marketplaces, where thousands of third-party sellers operate with limited supervision.

Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Shein is facing severe backlash and potential expulsion from the French market after a shocking discovery on its platform — the sale of a sex doll described as having “childlike” features.

The scandal erupted when France’s consumer watchdog DGCCRF flagged the product, which depicted an 80-centimeter-tall doll holding a teddy bear, as containing “explicitly sexual content” that left “little doubt” about its pornographic nature.

In response, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a criminal investigation not only into Shein but also into rival platforms AliExpress, Temu, and Wish, for allegedly hosting similar illegal listings.

Government Says ‘Boundaries Have Been Crossed’

French Economy Minister Robert Lescure condemned the listings, calling them “serious, unacceptable, and intolerable.” He warned that if Shein failed to maintain compliance, France could block access to the company’s entire website, citing laws that allow such action in cases involving terrorism or child exploitation.

“Boundaries have been crossed,” Lescure said. “If this happens again, Shein will be banned from operating in France.”

French law requires that illegal online content be removed within 24 hours, or internet providers can be ordered to block and delist the offending site.

Shein Responds with a Global Ban and Investigation

In a damage-control move, Shein announced a worldwide ban on all sex-doll-type products. The company said it had removed every related listing, temporarily suspended its adult category, and permanently deleted seller accounts linked to the scandal.

“Shein has zero tolerance for child exploitation,” said Executive Chairman Donald Tang. “These were listings by third-party sellers, but I take this personally. We are tracing the source and taking swift action against those responsible.”

The company’s French spokesperson, Quentin Ruffat, added, “We will fully cooperate with authorities. This type of content is completely unacceptable and goes against all the values we stand for.”

Shein also said it has tightened keyword filters and seller verification systems to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Timing Adds to Controversy

The controversy comes at a sensitive time — just days before Shein is set to open its first brick-and-mortar store in Paris. The planned launch has already sparked protests from activists accusing the company of exploiting labor and harming the environment through fast-fashion excess.

Shein, which has paid more than €191 million ($220 million) in fines to French regulators in 2025 alone, now faces yet another reputational crisis in one of Europe’s strictest regulatory markets.

Public Backlash and Ongoing Scrutiny

The scandal adds to growing concerns about the lack of oversight in global e-commerce marketplaces, where thousands of third-party sellers operate with limited supervision.

As the investigation continues, France’s message to Shein — and the wider fast-fashion industry — is clear: crossing ethical boundaries online can bring real-world consequences.