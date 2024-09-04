Aisle Founder Able Joseph Launches Social Health Tech Company Jamm

Able Joseph, founder of Aisle, a dating platform, has launched a Social Health Tech startup, Jamm, India’s first platform dedicated to self-hosted social meetups. Aimed at how people connect in the real world, Jamm enters the emerging Social Health Tech space, addressing the widespread issue of urban loneliness. By facilitating small, intimate offline gatherings, Jamm offers a refreshing antidote to the isolation many feel despite living in bustling cities.

Jamm’s unique approach centres on self-hosted gatherings called “Jamms,” designed for up to eight people. With over 30 diverse activities such as brunches, bike rides, and board games, the platform ensures members enjoy personal, engaging meetups tailored to their interests. This small group format fosters meaningful connections, making each gathering feel intimate and interactive.









The timing of Jamm’s launch is particularly relevant. The post-pandemic era has dramatically increased loneliness, with screen time dominating social interactions and limiting face-to-face communication. According to a research paper published in June 2024, nearly 10% of urban youth in India experience severe symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, often linked to social isolation. Jamm seeks to counter these issues by encouraging real-world engagement.

Able Joseph, the founder of Jamm, explained the inspiration behind the platform: “As Tinder and Bumble gained popularity, I noticed people weren’t just looking for dates—they were craving casual conversations to combat loneliness. Many avoided large, ticketed social events due to mismatched vibes, high costs, or the anxiety of not knowing who would attend. Jamm solves these problems by providing a platform for free, self-curated, intimate gatherings.”

The trend toward small social meetups is on the rise. Group treks, mixers, and hobby-based meetups are gaining momentum as people seek to build deeper, more personal connections within their communities. Additionally, city newcomers often face challenges in building social circles, making platforms like Jamm essential for facilitating real-world interactions.

Jamm’s approach is simple yet innovative: members apply by creating a profile highlighting their interests, and once accepted, they can host or join various Jamms. The platform is designed to be member-driven, with users empowered to curate their own social experiences, eliminating the need for external event organizers.

With its tagline, “Never Have Another Boring Week,” Jamm is committed to promoting social health through real-world interactions. Available on the web, iOS, and Android, Jamm is self-funded, independent, and currently without direct competitors in the offline socializing space, positioning itself as a pioneer in the emerging field of Social Health Tech.