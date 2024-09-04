WisdomCircle, an AgeTech platform that connects retired professionals with meaningful work opportunities, has announced its expansion into the UK and European markets. This move signifies a significant milestone for the platform, which aims to redefine retirement and address the growing demand for skilled, experienced workers in these regions.

Founded in 2022, WisdomCircle has made a name for itself in India, partnering with over 800 organisations and bringing over 70,000 verified retired professionals on board. The platform is built on the premise that retirement doesn’t have to mark the end of one’s professional contribution. Instead, it should offer a new phase of engagement. Through an AI-powered matching algorithm, WisdomCircle lets companies quickly connect with skilled retirees for full-time positions, consultancy roles, or project-based work. This provides opportunities for continued intellectual stimulation, helping retirees avoid cognitive decline often associated with disengagement.









The UK and Europe face specific demographic challenges. By the end of the decade, the population over 65 in these regions is set to outnumber the youth, exacerbating an existing labour shortage, especially in skilled professions. WisdomCircle’s entry into these markets is critical, with the AgeTech sector rapidly growing. The demand for technology and services tailored to older adults is projected to reach $2.7 trillion by 2025. WisdomCircle’s platform is well-positioned to substantially address the labour shortage by reintegrating older adults into the workforce.

WisdomCircle has assembled a highly experienced leadership team for the UK and European regions to spearhead the expansion. Basav Ray Chaudhuri, the new CEO of the UK & Europe markets, brings over 35 years of international experience in General Management, Finance, and Strategy. He is supported by Shilpi Bordoloi, an Advisor with over 25 years of experience in high-level recruitment across the UK, Europe, and Asia.

WisdomCircle’s Founder and CEO, Neeraj Sagar, expressed excitement about the expansion: “As we enter the UK and European markets, we are thrilled to bring our vision of redefining retirement to a global stage. This expansion is about more than geography; it’s about creating a global network of experienced talent that contributes meaningfully to businesses and society.”

Basav Ray Chaudhuri, CEO of WisdomCircle UK & Europe, added, “With ageing populations and shrinking workforces, the demand for experienced older workers is growing. This expansion is timely and offers a solution to leverage this underutilised talent for the benefit of businesses and the economy.”

As WisdomCircle enters new territories, the platform is poised to reshape how retirement is perceived and play a pivotal role in the AgeTech revolution by helping older adults find purpose and allowing organisations to tap into a vast, skilled workforce.