UNIQLO Opens Its Largest Store in Mumbai with Kareena Kapoor Khan

UNIQLO, the global apparel retailer, celebrated the grand opening of its largest Mumbai store at Phoenix Palladium Mall. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, UNIQLO’s Brand Ambassador in India, joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a new milestone for the brand in the city.

Spread over two expansive floors, the UNIQLO Phoenix Palladium store promises a shopping experience for South Mumbai residents. Featuring the brand’s complete range of LifeWear apparel, the store combines thoughtful design, superior quality, and functionality to cater to diverse customer needs.









A Growing Presence in Mumbai

Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO India, highlighted the brand’s commitment to India, stating, “This is an exciting time for UNIQLO in India. Since our first Mumbai store last year, we’ve received a warm welcome. Our largest store here reflects our dedication to bringing versatile and affordable LifeWear to more customers. As we grow, we aim to deliver innovative apparel that enhances everyday lives.”

The store marks UNIQLO’s 14th brick-and-mortar location in India, emphasizing its drive to expand its presence nationwide.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I’m thrilled to open UNIQLO’s newest and largest store in Mumbai. My family and I love UNIQLO essentials. The quality, Japanese precision, and timeless style make them a staple in any wardrobe.”

The new store offers UNIQLO’s LifeWear range, inspired by simplicity, quality, and longevity—critical tenets of Japanese craftsmanship. Shoppers can explore an extensive selection of essentials and the Fall/Winter 2024 collection for men, women, kids, and babies. Highlighted products include innovative PUFFTECH and HEATTECH garments and premium materials like cashmere, fleece, and denim.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony attracted a crowd of enthusiastic customers eager to explore the latest offerings. Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, attendees included prominent figures like Rashmi Sen, CEO of Malls at The Phoenix Mills Ltd., and Atul Ruia, Chairman of The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

The Phoenix Palladium store covers approximately 18,380 square feet in the heart of Mumbai. With its central location and expansive layout, the store is set to become a fashion destination for Mumbai’s trend-conscious shoppers.